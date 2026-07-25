Beyond monoculture: How integrated farming is reviving Northeast India’s farms

Standing beside her fishpond in Paschim Satgaon village of Assam’s Nagaon district, 43-year-old farmer Swapna Marak points to her vegetable patch, pig and poultry shed.

“Earlier, if one crop failed, everything failed,” she says. “Now every part of the farm supports another.”

For years, like many farmers across Northeast India, Marak depended largely on commercial crops and chemical inputs. Herbicides became common as labour costs rose and weeds flourished in the region’s heavy rainfall. But over time, production costs increased, pests became harder to manage, soils weakened and returns became uncertain.

“We spent more every season but earned less,” she recalls. Disease outbreaks repeatedly damaged her crops, forcing her to shift towards cash crops such as areca nut and horticultural plantations. “The soil was losing its strength, and even beneficial insects had become scarce.”

Her experience mirrors a larger shift unfolding across the region. As monoculture farming expanded, many farms became increasingly dependent on external inputs while becoming more vulnerable to climate shocks, pest outbreaks and volatile markets.

Today, farmers like Marak are trying a different approach. They are bringing crops, livestock, fish and water management together into a single farming system.

Every part of the farm has a role

Integrated Farming Systems (IFS) combine vegetables, fishponds, livestock, pigs, poultry and trees within one farm so that the output of one component becomes the input for another.

“The idea is to keep resources circulating within the farm,” says Patai Boro, a lead farmer from Khatarbari village in Assam’s Tamulpur district.

“Animal waste becomes manure for crops and fishponds. Crop residues feed livestock. Pond water irrigates vegetables during dry periods. Instead of treating everything separately, the farm works like one ecosystem.”

His wife, Mina Boro, says the change has also reduced waste. “Now nothing is wasted. Every part of the farm has value.”

The approach is being promoted under the Joint Initiative for Village Advancement (JIVA) programme in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Supported by NABARD, with technical guidance from Watershed Support Services and Activities Network in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, the initiative works through local organisations Kalong Kapili and Gramya Vikash Mancha in Assam, and NOSAAP Producer Company in Arunachal Pradesh to help farmers diversify production while reducing dependence on external inputs.

Beyond introducing integrated farming models, the programme is strengthening farmer-to-farmer extension through trained lead farmers and encouraging local production of bio-inputs and other farm resources.

For smallholders, the biggest advantage is spreading risk.

“Income now comes from different sources throughout the year,” says Marak. Vegetables provide regular harvests, fish are sold seasonally, while pigs and poultry generate additional earnings. “Even if one enterprise performs poorly, others help sustain the household.”