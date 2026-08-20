Beyond the lens

Mewada is not the only farmer with insurance qualms. In 2024-25, farmers and unions in multiple districts of Madhya Pradesh mounted protests, claiming that insurance payouts were too low to cover their losses despite high premiums being paid.

Data from the PMFBY dashboard (as on March 1, 2026) also shows that claim disbursal has been declining. For instance, between 2018 and 2024, claim amounts disbursed in Bhopal, Sehore and Vidisha districts dropped from a total of R217.91 crore to R55.2 crore in the kharif season; and from R110.5 crore to just R9.28 crore in the rabi season.