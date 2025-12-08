Biostimulants: The green solution for sustainable Indian agriculture

Chemical fertilisers and pesticides were once hailed as miracle agricultural inputs. They played a decisive role in India’s Green Revolution and helped ensure food security for over a billion people. However, their excessive and indiscriminate use now threatens the very foundation of agricultural sustainability. In 2023-24, fertiliser consumption averaged 139.81 kg/ha nationally, but states such as Punjab applied almost double the national average (247.61 kg/ha). This overuse has caused severe ecological and economic consequences, including declining soil fertility, environmental pollution, increasing input dependency for farmers, and health risks for rural communities. Moreover, chemical fertilisers account for nearly 19per cent of agriculture-related greenhouse gas emissions, locking farmers in a costly cycle of dependence that climate change has only deepened.

What are biostimulants?

Biostimulants represent a new class of eco-friendly agricultural inputs. Defined as substances or micro-organisms that stimulate natural plant processes, independent of nutrient content. Their role is to enhance nutrient uptake, boost stress tolerance, improve crop quality, and support resilience under dynamic climate stressors.

The appeal of biostimulants lies not only in increasing productivity but also in the ecosystem services they deliver:

· Nutrient use efficiency through better absorption and mobilisation.

· Soil carbon sequestration, which strengthens soil structure and fertility.

· Climate resilience, helping crops withstand drought, salinity, and temperature stress.

· Biodiversity enhancement, supporting soil microbes and improving ecological balance.

· Circular bioeconomy pathways, since many biostimulants are derived from agricultural and food industry waste, turning waste streams into value-added products.

This alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—zero hunger, climate action, life on land, and sustainable production—positions biostimulants as a cornerstone of green agriculture.

The challenges to adoption

Despite their potential, wider adoption has been slow. Farmers remain cautious about their effectiveness compared with conventional inputs due to:

· Limited awareness and access to knowledge.

· Gaps in scientific understanding of plant-physiological responses to biostimulants.

· Variable performance results across soil types and agro-climatic zones.

· Weak extension services and insufficient field demonstrations.

· Market flooding with unregulated or substandard products, which erodes farmer trust.

Indian biostimulant regulations

Acknowledging regulatory loopholes, the Government of India brought biostimulants under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) of 1985 in February 2021. Under Clause 20C, Schedule VI was created to govern their approval and classification into nine categories, including botanical extracts, humic and fulvic acids, protein hydrolysates, vitamins, antioxidants, and live microorganisms.

Initially, around 30,000 products circulated with provisional permits. However, after a three-year transition period, provisional registrations expired on June 16, 2025. Now, only 132 rigorously tested products remain approved under the FCO. These are concentrated in high-value crops like vegetables (50 per cent), cereals (18 per cent), pulses and oilseeds (15 per cent), fruits (9 per cent), and other cash crops (7 per cent). Most approvals belong to established segments such as protein hydrolysates, humic and fulvic substances, and seaweed extracts.

To receive approval, manufacturers must submit extensive data, including multi-location bio-efficacy trials across agro-climatic zones, toxicity analysis, chemistry characterisation, and heavy metal content. This strengthens farmer confidence, ensures product safety, and enhances global competitiveness of Indian manufacturers.

Seaweed-based biostimulants and beyond

Among biostimulants, seaweed extracts dominate globally, accounting for 41 per cent of the market. Seaweed farming is emerging in India as a high-potential industry with multiple benefits:

· In agriculture, seaweed extracts improve plant metabolism, root growth, disease resistance, and abiotic stress tolerance.

· In the food sector, they provide carrageenan, agar, and alginate—valuable hydrocolloids used in stabilisers and gels.

· In livestock farming, they serve as nutrient-rich feed supplements.

· In pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, seaweed bioactive show anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anti-aging, and anticancer properties.

· In industry, they provide sustainable raw material for bioplastics, fertilisers, and biofuels.

Seaweed farming is highly resource-efficient, requiring no freshwater, fertilisers, or arable land. According to ICAR-CMFRI, one hectare of Kappaphycus cultivation can generate an income of Rs 13.28 lakh annually, while also empowering coastal women through cooperative ventures.

Despite these benefits, India’s current production of 74,083 tonnes is a fraction of the 9.7 million tonnes estimated potential. Constraints include lack of organised supply chains, inadequate transport, weak post-harvest infrastructure, limited farmer training, and ecological risks like pest infestations, grazing, and climatic variability. Addressing these gaps could transform India into a seaweed hub, reducing fertiliser imports while creating blue economy opportunities.

The way forward

Indian agriculture is at a crossroads; continuing with chemical-heavy intensification could exhaust natural resources, while biostimulants offer a more sustainable pathway. To unlock their full potential, several strategic measures are needed:

· Farmer capacity building: Awareness campaigns, field demonstrations, and digital extension platforms.

· Research and Development: Investment in molecular-level studies of biostimulant action, crop-specific formulations, and synergy with biofertilisers.

· Policy and regulation: Streamlined approvals, strict quality monitoring, and incentives for R&D and startups.

· Infrastructure support: Processing facilities for biostimulant raw materials like seaweed, crop residues, and agro-wastes.

· Financial access: Credit lines, subsidies, or tax benefits for farmers adopting biostimulants.

· Public-private partnerships: Encouraging startups, cooperatives, and partnerships with international biotech firms.

Biostimulants not only reduce dependency on synthetic agrochemicals but also make farming more climate-resilient, resource-efficient, and profitable. By combining innovation, farmer empowerment, and strong regulatory structures, India has the opportunity to emerge as a leader in the global biostimulants sector while ensuring food security in an ecologically sound manner.