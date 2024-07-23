Budget 2024–25 faces criticism from farmers’ group for ignoring their needs

Farmers’ group Alliance for Sustainable & Holistic Agriculture (ASHA)-Kisan Swaraj network has condemned the central government’s 2024-25 budget, labelling it anti-farmer and out of touch with rural India’s needs.

Despite recent electoral setbacks and farmers’ movements in recent years, the budget presented July 23, 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further reduces allocations for agriculture and allied sectors, now only 3.15 per cent of the total budget, the agricultural body said in a press statement.

“We do not see any concrete measures that reflect the government’s intent to make agriculture economically viable, environmentally sustainable and socially equitable. The budget allocation as a proportion of the total budget actually declined, as has been the trend over several years now,” said ASHA-Kisan Swaraj in its statement.