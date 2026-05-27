Can technology make India’s crop insurance payouts more accurate?

Accurate crop-loss estimation is central to fair insurance payouts under India’s flagship crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), experts said during a webinar hosted by the Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment on May 18, 2026.

The panellists discussed how accurately farm yields are measured, and whether technology can replace the manual crop cutting experiments that PMFBY has historically and still largely depends upon.

Climate-resilient agriculture relies significantly on effective agricultural risk management, which in turn relies on accurate crop loss estimation. This has traditionally been done through crop cutting experiments (CCE) — a process widely seen as resource-intensive, cumbersome and prone to inconsistencies. The Yield Estimation System based on Technology (YES-TECH), under PMFBY, has emerged as an alternative that uses technology to estimate yields.

Starting kharif 2023, Madhya Pradesh took the lead by adopting YES-TECH for select crops such as soybean, wheat and paddy, and allocated 100 per cent weightage to it as compared to CCEs. However, reports in the media flagged dissatisfaction among farmers, particularly among soybean cultivators, around delayed and inadequate claim settlements despite crop losses.

The report titled Implementation of Yield Estimation System based on Technology (YES-TECH) in Madhya Pradesh: Learnings from select districts towards improved claim settlement against crop losses as part of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) aimed to understand the ground reality of farmers’ dissatisfaction.

The findings of the report suggested that the big soybean farmers in Sehore, Vidisha and Bhopal, districts where the research was conducted were dissatisfied with the claim settlement process under YES-TECH compared to manual CCEs done earlier.

However, engagements with multiple stakeholders like state agriculture department, Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST), insurance companies, local and district level authorities and farmers made it clear that the reason for this perceived lack/limited claims was historical inaccuracies in crop loss reporting by farmers. The report also pointed towards the possibility of YES-TECH as a potential alternative to manual CCEs if carefully worked upon.

The report was presented in the webinar, followed by a panel discussion. The discussion was open to the general public and had panelists from the Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology (MPCST), Government of Maharashtra, and insurance company HDFC Ergo as well as an independent consultant.