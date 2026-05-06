Centre extends duty-free imports of yellow peas and black gram until March 2027 to curb rising pulse prices

The central government has again extended the duty-free import window for yellow peas and urad (black gram) until March 31, 2027, in an effort to control pulse prices and ease pressure on household food budgets. The minimum import price and port restrictions for yellow peas have also been removed, allowing traders to source the commodity more freely from the global market.

The decision comes amid continuing tensions in west Asia and wider concerns about global food prices. In India, the price of pulses is closely linked to household spending, particularly for poorer and middle-income families. Any sharp rise in pulse prices can quickly disrupt kitchen budgets.

According to the latest notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which falls under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, traders will be able to import yellow peas and black gram without major restrictions until March 31, 2027. The move is aimed at increasing domestic supply and keeping food inflation in check.

The government has offered significant relaxations for yellow peas. The removal of the minimum import price means traders can buy from the global market at more competitive, or cheaper, rates. Port restrictions have also been lifted, allowing yellow pea shipments to enter India through any port.

The exemption will apply to all shipments with a bill of landing issued on or before March 31, 2027. Traders will need to register under the Import Monitoring System. The easing of rules is expected to increase the supply of yellow peas in the domestic market and help keep prices under control.

The government has also extended the free import policy for black gram, or urad dal, by one year. The facility was earlier valid until March 2026, but will now remain in place until 31 March 2027.

Urad dal is among the most widely consumed pulses in Indian households. It is used not only in everyday dal but also in foods such as idli and dosa. The extension is intended to prevent shortages and sudden price spikes in the market.

The decision comes at a time when supply chain disruptions and the global demand-supply gap are putting pressure on pulse prices.

Farmers may face price pressure

While the move may help consumers in the short term, some traders have warned that repeated duty-free imports could undermine India’s goal of self-reliance in pulses.

The government’s continued reliance on duty-free imports to control prices could hurt the aim of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, said Shankar Thakkar, national president of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation and national minister of the Confederation of All India Trader.

Thakkar said cheaper imports would increase competition in the domestic market and could bring down retail prices. Traders would also be able to enter into long-term contracts because of the one-year policy window, helping to ensure a smoother supply chain.

He said the impact of the decision would become visible in the retail market over time. Ensuring adequate availability of pulses in parts of the country where demand is high would also be important.

But the removal of the minimum import price for yellow peas means imported pulses could become cheaper than domestic produce. When cheaper goods enter the market, domestic producers may come under pressure to lower prices, he stated.

Thakkar said that while the decision may be appropriate in the current context of international tensions and price pressure, it could hinder India’s long-term goal of self-reliance.

If Indian farmers do not receive fair prices for pulses, he said, they may shift to other crops. That, in turn, could push India further away from self-sufficiency in pulses.