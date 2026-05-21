Climate stress hits Bihar’s litchi crop as Muzaffarpur farmers report losses of up to 70%

Sweet and juicy summer litchis have been badly hit this year in Bihar by climatic variations, weather abnormalities and damage caused by the pest flower webber.

Litchi farmers in Muzaffarpur district and the neighbouring districts of Vaishali and West Champaran, the main hubs of litchi production, are reporting losses of up to 70 per cent.

Litchi farmers, horticulture experts and climate change scientists are blaming unfavourable weather conditions between November-December 2025 and March-April 2026 for the poor harvest. They say a sharp decline in litchi production is increasingly linked to climate change, with unusual weather affecting the crop year after year.

Hundreds of orchards across Muzaffarpur, known as the land of litchi, are witnessing one of the worst production seasons. “This year, orchards are yielding only 30 per cent of their usual produce. We are facing huge losses,” Bachcha Singh, a litchi farmer and president of the Bihar Litchi Association.

Another litchi farmer, Suresh Choudhary, said farmers were facing heavy losses because the deep pink and red ripe litchi fruits usually seen hanging among green leaves were missing from trees in orchards. “Litchi harvesting in orchards is poor and far less than we expected. This has disappointed us. It is due to adverse weather conditions,” he said.

Bhola Nath Jha, a large litchi farmer associated with the Litchi Utpadak Sangh, said the situation had turned from bad to worse for litchi growers in Muzaffarpur.

“If a farmer was producing 25,000 boxes of litchi in a 40 to 50-acre orchard, this year the number has been reduced to 7,000 to 8,000 boxes. It is clear that litchi production has been hit hard by weather variations,” he said.