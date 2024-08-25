Community nurseries or ‘Nursery Langars’ saved Punjab from massive crop losses caused by floods in 2023: PAU study

Punjab was saved from incurring losses amounting to a whopping Rs 2,800 crore due to community nurseries or ‘nursery langars’, where free nurseries were provided to farmers for transplanting by their counterparts in Haryana as well as other donors within Punjab after floodwaters damaged lands across the state last year, a new study by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has said.

Although the farmers of Punjab still had to spend Rs 245 crore, the community nurseries nevertheless helped them equal the average rice yield achieved by the state in 2022.

“Hence it may be concluded that the additional expense of Rs 245 crore by farmers and PAU-led community nursery campaign helped the farmers to achieve equivalent state average rice yield as realized during the previous year 2022,” the study noted.

‘Climate-induced floods’

Large swathes of north and northwest India’s hills and plains including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana were flooded during the southwest monsoon of 2023.

Floodwaters entered the plains of Punjab as soon as heavy rains started upstream in the hills of Himachal Pradesh on July 7, 2023.

“There was a breach in rivers/choes (Punjabi term for local seasonal watercourses) due to the down flow of rainwater from 8th July 2023 that caused inundation of fields in Punjab. All floodgates of the Bhakra (on the Satluj) and Pong (on the Beas) dams remained open for many days as heavy rains in catchment areas during July alarmingly increased the water level in the reservoirs. Hundreds of villages in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh located along the swollen Satluj and Beas rivers were inundated. The condition further worsened with the opening of floodgates of the dams,” the study noted.