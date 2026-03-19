Draught animals are already part of the energy base of India’s rainfed agriculture; With support, animal power could evolve into a more efficient and resilient form of farm energy

In rainfed areas, draught animals remain a quiet but vital source of farm power, sustaining smallholder livelihoods, indigenous cattle diversity, and climate-resilient agriculture even as mechanisation expands

Imagine the first monsoon showers reaching the fields of dryland farmers. After months of waiting, the moment demands quick decisions. Farmers have spent the lean months since the last harvest preparing for the next season—saving seeds, repairing tools and gathering inputs. But when the rains finally arrive, the most urgent task is preparing the soil. In rainfed regions, where irrigation is scarce, timing is critical. Fields must be ploughed quickly while the soil still holds moisture. Missing this short window can affect the entire cropping season.

In many parts of India, tractors have come to symbolise agricultural modernisation. They work well on large, level fields and for farmers who can afford timely access to machinery. But for smallholders cultivating fragmented and undulating plots, tractors are not always practical. Hiring one requires ready cash and depends on availability at precisely the right moment. During peak sowing periods, even a delay of a few days can mean losing precious soil moisture.

For this reason, many farmers across rainfed regions continue to rely on draught animals.

Various estimates suggest that nearly 65 per cent of India’s cultivated land, about 85 million hectares, still depends partly on animal power for agricultural operations. For small farmers, owning a pair of bullocks provides something tractors often cannot: reliability and control over timing. Animals are available the moment the rains arrive, allowing farmers to begin work immediately without arranging cash or waiting for machinery.

Draught animals also reduce the cost of cultivation. Tractor hiring charges can range between Rs 700 and Rs 1,200 per hour, making repeated operations expensive for small farms. In contrast, bullocks depend largely on locally available resources such as crop residues and grazing from village commons. They are familiar to farming households, including women farmers and tribal communities who may have limited access to mechanised services.

In this way, draught animals remain more than a source of farm power. They are embedded within a locally rooted system that supports livelihoods, farming decisions and resilience in rain-dependent landscapes.

Yet their role is rarely acknowledged in policy discussions about the future of agricultural energy. Even as debates around farm mechanisation and renewable energy gather momentum, the quiet presence of draught animals remains largely invisible. In thousands of villages, however, they continue to plough fields, transport harvests and support farming households through uncertain seasons.

A living biocultural heritage

India hosts one of the world’s largest populations of draught animals, with an estimated 70-73 million animals, most of them bullocks supporting smallholder agriculture. The country has 55 recognised indigenous cattle breeds registered with the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources. Of these, roughly 30-35 breeds are traditionally classified as draught or draught-type animals.

These breeds evolved across diverse agroecological zones, shaped by generations of selective breeding by farming communities. Animals were valued for traits such as endurance, strength and adaptability to local climates and terrain.