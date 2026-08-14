Drought spreads despite heavy rainfall events as kharif crops face moisture stress

India has seen intense rainfall in recent weeks, with some areas experiencing flood and flood-like situations. Yet as August began, over a third of the country’s land area was under different categories of drought, according to the India Drought Monitor maintained by IIT Gandhinagar.

Forecasts suggested the situation may not ease soon. Scientists tracking soil moisture say that drought is likely to persist across large parts of the country over the coming month, even in regions that have already seen rain.

This comes against a backdrop of an overall rainfall deficit: India had received 12 per cent less rainfall than normal as of August 11, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For farmers, the timing matters particularly as the kharif season is already under way and August falls in the middle of the kharif season, when crops such as rice, pulses, cotton, and oilseeds depend on sustained soil moisture through their critical growth stages. Persistent or recurring dry spells at this point can lower yields even if the season’s total rainfall looks normal on average.

The risk is particularly significant for farmers who have already had a delayed start to the season and now face uneven rainfall during the crop-growth period. Scientists tracking the situation say the drought may also carry into the rabi season that follows, through its effect on groundwater used for irrigation.

According to the India Drought Monitor, the most severely affected states, by share of area under drought, were Sikkim (80.8 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (78.3 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (72.4 per cent), Mizoram (68 per cent), Goa (67.9 per cent), and Delhi (65.2 per cent). The least affected are Nagaland (1.3 per cent), Gujarat (2.7 per cent), Tripura (9.9 per cent), and Rajasthan (10.8 per cent).

Regionally, northeast India was the worst-hit, with about 58 per cent of its area under drought, followed by west India at 43 per cent and south India at 40 per cent. North, east and central India were each at about 34 per cent, while northwest India was comparatively unaffected at around 11 per cent.

A separate measure, IMD Pune’s Aridity Anomaly Index, pointed to a similar trend: roughly 20 per cent of India’s districts were classified as mildly arid, 12 per cent as moderately arid, and 6 per cent as severely arid.

What’s driving the drought

Scientists say that the apparent contradiction between heavy rainfall and widespread drought was largely explained by how rapidly the rain is arriving, and how long the soil can retain the moisture.

Karthikeyan Lanka, associate professor at IIT Bombay, told Down To Earth that researchers are seeing an unusual “swing” in drought conditions. A location can remain under drought for a week or two, briefly move out of drought after a rainfall event, and then slip back into drought soon after.

There has been a pattern where rain does fall — sometimes heavily — but doesn’t translate into sustained root-zone moisture. “Momentarily soil will be wet, but then there will be long dry periods,” Lanka said. During these dry spells, infiltration is followed by evaporation and plant transpiration, causing soil moisture to fall again.

Lanka is the principal investigator of the institute’s ‘All India Experimental Agricultural Drought Forecasts’.

His team at IIT Bombay’s Ecohydrology Group (with researchers Saurabh Verma, Sarthak Somani, and Aditi Goel) tracks soil moisture, along with rainfall, temperature, vegetation, and vapour pressure deficit and evapotranspiration.

The key variable is soil-moisture anomaly — the difference between the moisture expected under normal climatological conditions (average of nine years from 2015-2024) and what is actually observed in a particular week. The system uses data from the SMAP (Soil Moisture Active Passive) satellite, which provides soil-moisture information across India at about 9-km resolution, and other data from IMD and ERA5 datasets.