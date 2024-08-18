DTE Coverage: Plant pandemics

Buoyed by climate change and global trade, pathogens that cause disease outbreaks in food crops are spreading far and wide. They are also evolving fast to reproduce quickly and infect new hosts
From fruits to cereals to vegetables, nothing has been left untouched by pathogens, thus threatening global food security
The fear of plant pandemics rises as crop pathogens cause large-scale outbreaks simultaneously across countries
As plant diseases spread across continents, a greater scrutiny is the need of the hour