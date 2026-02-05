DTE Ground Report: A village in eastern Rajasthan has vowed to do away with chemical farming; but organic agriculture will take time to catch on

January 2, 2026, was a special day for Mukesh Kumar Gurjar. On this day, he, along with about 800 members of his village panchayat, pledged to abstain from using chemical fertilisers and pesticides like urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) in the future. Currently, his two-acre wheat crop is standing, and for the first time, he has not used chemical fertilisers. He admitted that this year’s wheat crop was poor due to his lack of fertiliser use. Yet he does not regret his decision. Gurjar is confident that production will return to normal in the next two years.

Gurjar lives in Nangalheri, a village of about 1,000 people, in the Kotputli-Behror district of eastern Rajasthan. The entire village’s economy depends on agriculture and animal husbandry. The Gurjar-dominated settlement has approximately 110 hectares of cultivated land and 5,000-6,000 buffaloes. Mukesh estimates that every household in the village has at least five and up to 50 buffaloes. The dung from these animals can easily replace chemical fertilisers.

Mukesh’s reasoning for abandoning chemical fertilisers is that urea, DAP, and pesticides are polluting the soil. Furthermore, these chemical-laden crops are increasing the burden of diseases. Given these facts, Gurjar, along with most of the village residents, has turned to organic farming.

He believes this will definitely reduce the cost of farming. Gurjar estimates that his 8 bigha (two-hectare) farm used to use 16 bags of urea, eight bags of DAP, and eight bags of zinc. Adding up all these expenses would result in a savings of approximately Rs 11,500. According to Mukesh, a local non-proft, Cofed, has fully guaranteed a market for his organic produce and has continuously trained farmers, explaining the importance of organic farming. This has led to farmers turning to organic farming.