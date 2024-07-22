Economic Survey 2024: Investment in agriculture insufficient to meet target of doubling farmer income

The Economic Survey 2023-24 , released on July 22, 2024 ahead of the Union Budget, has revealed a critical shortfall in agricultural investment, posing a significant challenge to the government’s ambitious goal of doubling farmers’ incomes.

The Centre claims that investment in agriculture has been promoted; however, it remains dependent on public investment and is insufficient to double farmers’ incomes, the report has revealed. Long-term large private investment is required to achieve results and modernisation.

The central government had set an ambitious goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022-23. This target was announced in the 2019-20 interim budget by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who said, “We have a vision to double the farmers’ income by the 75th year of Independence.” However, the survey shows that this objective remains unfulfilled.

Economic Survey 2023-24 also quoted a 2016 report Doubling of Farmers Income, which indicated that to double farmers’ income over the period of 2016-17 to 2022-23, income would need to grow at an annual rate of 10.4 per cent in the farm sector. This, in turn, would require an annual growth rate in agriculture investment of 12.5 per cent.

The latest Economic Survey report stated that the gross capital formation (GCF), which is improving the agriculture sector, is increasing year after year. GCF refers to the total investment in physical assets over a given time period. It is the investment in new and existing fixed assets such as machinery, buildings, land improvements, equipment purchases, and storage facility modifications. GCF refers to agricultural modernisation investments, investments in improving productivity and ensuring sustainability are also important indicators.

From 2016-17 to 2022-23, the average annual growth of GCF was only 9.7 per cent, the report has found. While there has been improvement, it falls short of the targeted rate.