Economic Survey 2026: Agriculture grows 4.6%, powered by livestock and fisheries, not crops

The agriculture sector grew at 4.6 per cent in financial year (FY) 2025-26, according to the Economic Survey Report 2025-26. However, continuing the trend, this growth was driven majorly by livestock and fisheries, rather than crops, the data showed.

In the first quarter of FY26, the sector saw a growth of 3.6 per cent, higher than the 2.7 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding period in FY25, mostly supported by a favourable monsoon, but still remained below the long-term average of 4.5 per cent.

The decade from 2015-16 to 2024-25 emerged as the sector’s strongest since 1975, with average annual growth of 4.45 per cent.

This performance, however, was underpinned largely by the steady growth of livestock (7.1 per cent) and fisheries and aquaculture (8.8 per cent), rather than sustained improvements in crop output. In fact, the crop sector has remained volatile from year to year and has failed to show a sustained upward trajectory, growing only at 3.5 per cent in the last decade.

The government attributed this pattern to deeper structural issues within the crop sector, rather than weather shocks, constraining long-term growth potential.