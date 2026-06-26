El Niño is coming. India isn’t ready for who it hurts most

Before the monsoon clouds formed over the Arabian Sea, farmers like Nagaraj N in Karnataka’s Kolar district had already made their calculations, as Mongabay India reported. He sank another borewell to protect his mulberry and paddy fields, as groundwater levels in his village kept falling. With forecasts already hinting at a possible El Niño, he was not waiting to find out if they were right.

The World Meteorological Organization has placed an 82 per cent probability on El Niño developing between May and July 2026. El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that recurs every few years and reshapes weather across the world; for India, its signature effect is a weakened monsoon. The US agency NOAA puts the chances at 96 per cent that conditions will persist into early 2027, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already projected below-normal monsoon rainfall for the year, at around 92 per cent of the long-period average, the fifty-year benchmark against which each monsoon is measured. India is not short of warnings. What it is consistently short of is a response that reaches the people who need it most.

Why India is especially exposed

Agriculture contributes around 18 per cent of India’s GDP but employs nearly 47 per cent of its workforce. Of the cultivated area, roughly half remains entirely rain-fed. These lands depend on the southwest monsoon, which delivers 70 to 90 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall between June and September, and it is exactly this system that El Niño disrupts by suppressing the moisture-laden winds that sustain it.

When the rains are late or short, the kharif crops, sown in anticipation of the monsoon, are the first to go; rice, maize, soybean, and pulses. But the damage does not stay in the fields.

A short crop sets off a chain reaction, lifting food prices, cutting farm wages, shrinking rural demand, and pushing families towards debt and migration. A rainfall figure on a forecast becomes a livelihood crisis well beyond agriculture.

Food inflation was already running at 4.2 per cent in April 2026, and a deficient monsoon would push prices higher on pulses, cereals, and edible oils, hitting hardest the households least able to absorb the shock. India is the world’s largest producer of rice and the third largest of wheat. A domestic shortfall does not stay domestic.

The groundwater crisis deepens this exposure. India’s aquifers are already stressed from decades of extraction, and monsoon recharge depends on rain falling slowly and percolating over weeks. When rain comes in concentrated, storm-like bursts, more water pools on the surface and evaporates before it reaches the soil. Farmers who have already sunk their savings into borewells in response to previous failures now find those borewells chasing a falling water table.

This is not equal-opportunity distress

El Niño does not produce a uniform drought. It lands hardest on people who were already carrying the most risk before it arrived.

Women make up 62.9 per cent of India’s agricultural workforce. Half work without pay. They own only 12.8 per cent of the land. When crops fail, they carry the physical consequences most directly, walking further for water and fodder. They absorb the labour burden of climate stress with almost no legal or financial claim to the resource they are managing.

Adivasi and Dalit farmers are more dependent on rain-fed cultivation, have smaller landholdings, and have far less access to formal credit and insurance. Among Scheduled Tribes, 70.7 per cent fall in the lowest wealth brackets, including poor housing and sanitation, which means the heat building outside is also building inside, overlapping disadvantages that make recovery harder and losses deeper.

When agriculture fails, households whose primary livelihood depends on farming fall back on the commons, shared resources such as village ponds, community forests, and grazing land. These have long acted as a buffer during droughts, allowing families to access water, fodder, and fuel when farm income collapses. But this safety net is shrinking. Encroachment, privatisation, and state acquisition have steadily reduced the area of shared land and water available for collective use.

As these commons erode, a failed monsoon is no longer a short-term setback; it becomes a more permanent form of vulnerability.