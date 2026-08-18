Erratic monsoon, rainfall deficit threatens Manipur’s agrarian economy

Farmers in Manipur in India’s Northeast are beginning to feel the strain from a changing climate. As warming causes the rainfall pattern to change across the state, farmers are bearing the brunt, as Down To Earth (DTE) found out on the ground.

The situation is especially grim this monsoon in Manipur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after recording a rainfall deficit of 71 per cent for much of June, the Northeastern state finally received much-awaited showers towards beginning of the July, bringing relief and renewed hope to farmers. Despite the late rainfall, the state’s cumulative rainfall for July remained 41 per cent below normal, far short of what is required for cultivating paddy, Manipur’s main kharif crop.

Among the worst-affected districts is Imphal West, which recorded a cumulative monsoon rainfall deficit of more than 52 per cent from June through the end of July. The prolonged shortfall has severely affected the state’s agrarian sector, with villages such as Maklang in Imphal West district among those bearing the brunt of the deficient monsoon.

Although some paddy fields appear lush and green from a distance, a closer look reveals clear signs of moisture stress. In many fields, the paddy plants are stunted, weaker, and shorter than they should be at this stage of growth due to prolonged water scarcity.

Farmers under stress

Irengbam Ranjana, 47, a woman farmer from Maklang Awang Leikai, said farmers are now transplanting paddy seedlings only by the end of July, instead of the traditional first week of the month, due to inadequate water availability and delayed rainfall. She noted that the area has experienced increasingly erratic rainfall over the past several years, with weather patterns becoming even more unpredictable in recent times, disrupting the agricultural calendar and affecting farming activities.

“Despite the lack of rain, we have no option but to transplant the seedlings and hope for the best,” she said. “Delaying the planting any further will affect the yield. The high temperatures, coupled with the shortage of rainfall, are making the situation worse. If the rainfall deficit continues, everything could dry up. We are worried that we might lose the entire crop.”