Farmer suicides in India: What 28 years of data shows

Maharashtra and Karnataka have remained the epicentres of farmer suicides in India for more than two decades, with suicide rates consistently about 2.5 times the national average since the mid-1990s, according to a new analysis of 28 years of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2023 alone, Maharashtra recorded 4,151 farmer suicides and Karnataka 2,423, making them the two worst-affected states in the country. One of the major drivers over the years has been the rapid spread of Bt cotton in the early 2000s, particularly across rain-fed regions, the analysis by independent research organization Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA) found.

Based on state-wise suicide rates per 100,000 agricultural population using data from the NCRB, the study links the crisis in these states to the failure of Bt cotton to deliver on promises of higher yields and pest resistance. Instead, farmers faced sharply rising input costs and greater financial risk. Repeated crop failures, combined with the absence of reliable price support, pushed many small and marginal farmers into chronic debt.

Beyond Maharashtra and Karnataka, the data show a clear regional concentration of the crisis. Southern and western India together account for around 72.5 per cent of all farmer suicides recorded since 1995.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana follow closely among the worst-affected states. Together, they have reported more than 170,000 farmer suicides over the past 28 years.

Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, has emerged as a high-crisis state in its own right. G V Ramanjaneyulu, executive director of CSA, said this reflects the geography of agrarian distress. The cotton-growing districts that became part of Telangana already carried a heavy suicide burden, while coastal Andhra Pradesh districts historically reported lower rates.

Madhya Pradesh has also consistently ranked among the top contributors to national suicide figures, underlining that the crisis is not confined to a single region.