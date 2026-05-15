Farmers grow greens on Delhi’s rural fringe with dark wastewater

In the agricultural belt near Dichaon Kalan and Hirankudna villages of southwest Delhi, rows of green vegetables continue to grow beside the polluted Najafgarh and Mungeshpur drains.
For many farmers, the dark wastewater flowing through these channels has become the only reliable source of irrigation amid declining groundwater and rising water stress in the region.
However, scientific experts warn that prolonged use of such untreated wastewater can contaminate soil, enter the food chain and pose long-term health risks to both farmers and consumers.
But in the two villages, farmers continue their cultivation, reflecting the difficult balance between sustaining livelihoods and confronting the environmental cost of polluted urban wastewater in Delhi’s rural fringe.