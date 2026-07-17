Fields of fuel

Currently, India relies on first-generation or 1G ethanol, produced from food crops. When the National Policy on Biofuels was introduced in 2018, sugarcane (molasses, juice and syrup) was the main feedstock for ethanol, with supplies secured from the sugar industry. However, its share in the ethanol supplied to oil marketing companies (OMCs) has plateaued, according to Shweta Saini, co-founder of Arcus Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank. “In recent years, drought has occurred every three or four years, causing either sugarcane yields to fall or the crop’s sucrose content to decline,” says Saini…