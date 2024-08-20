Floods ravage thousands of acres of standing Kharif crops in north Bihar

Farmers in north Bihar are reeling from the impact of unexpected late-season floods that have damaged thousands of acres of standing Kharif crops, including paddy and vegetables. This comes as farmers in south and central Bihar were already battling a scorching sun and a poor monsoon that left their fields parched until mid-August.
Floodwaters spread across hundreds of villages and submerged vast stretches of farmland in districts like Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhubani and Bhagalpur. The rising water levels in the Kosi and Ganga rivers were triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the catchment areas of Nepal and north Bihar, according to Patna centre of India Meteorological Department.
The water levels in the Burhi Gandak and Gandak rivers also rose significantly in some areas, flooding villages and destroying standing crops. The floods have also displaced people, forcing many to live in isolated villages cut off from nearby markets and offices and causing a shortage of both green and dry fodder for animals.
“We worked hard and invested capital in growing paddy, but floods have destroyed our standing crops, leaving us with nothing,” said Mahesh Mandal, a farmer from Naugachia in Bhagalpur.
The Bihar Water Resources Department confirmed reports of significant crop damage in multiple districts but has yet to provide a formal assessment. “We cannot say how much damage floods caused to standing crops until we get formal information from the district level,” an official said.
However, agriculture officials in Madhepura, Khagaria and Bhagalpur estimated that thousands of acres of standing crops have been destroyed. “On August 17, hundreds of acres of crops were damaged in Khagaria due to the swelling Ganga and Kosi rivers. However, the rivers began to receinge the following day,” Kripal Choudhary, an official with Khagaria district administration, stated.
The Kosi River similarly wreaked havoc on Alamnagar block in Madhepura on August 16 and 17, displacing hundreds of people and inundating dozens of villages. Farmers are now demanding compensation for their losses and immediate relief aid.
“The floodwaters submerged our villages, forcing us to flee to higher ground. We are in urgent need of dry rations and support from the local administration,” said Dhanuk Yadav, a flood-hit farmer from Ratwara Panchayat.
Despite the widespread destruction, the Bihar Disaster Management Department has remained silent on the recent floods. No press releases or updates have been issued on the department’s official website, leaving many to question the state’s preparedness and response.
Flooding is not new to the state, affecting thousands of people annually, particularly in the Ganga, Kosi, Gandak, Bagmati, and Mahananda river basins. According to the Water Resources Department, Bihar is the most flood-affected state in India, accounting for nearly 17.2 per cent of the country’s total flood-prone area.
Out of 9.41 million hectares, around 6.88 million hectares in the state — including 76 per cent of north Bihar and 73 per cent south Bihar — are vulnerable to flooding. Currently, 28 of the state’s 38 districts are classified as flood-prone.
Yet, the recent deluge has caught the state off guard, with an unexpected surge of rainfall arriving late in the season. According to IMD, Bihar has recorded a 23 per cent rainfall deficit so far but is expected to see heavier rainfall by the end of August and early September.
Local government officials like Divya Kumari, who is working in Alamnagar, Madhepura, have been coordinating relief efforts, deploying boats to marooned villages and urging residents to take shelter on higher ground. “We are assessing the damage and will submit reports to the relevant authorities,” Kumari said.