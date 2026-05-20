For Indian agriculture, the West Asian Crisis is not just a test of economic resilience but also of policy responsiveness

The tremors of the ongoing West Asian crisis are being felt far beyond the immediate geography of conflict, rippling into the everyday realities of Indian farmers, particularly those engaged in high-value agriculture and horticulture. For a country that has steadily diversified its export basket to include products like coffee, mangoes, grapes, spices, and floriculture, West Asia has long served as a crucial and reliable market. The disruption of this corridor is not merely a matter of trade imbalance but also an economic shock for cultivators whose livelihoods are closely tied to global demand and timely market access.

Commodity-specific distress

In districts of Karnataka and Kerala, coffee growers are confronting an unusual paradox. While global prices have shown periods of increase due to supply disruptions elsewhere, Indian exporters are unable to fully benefit from these trends. Shipping uncertainties in key maritime routes, especially through the Red Sea, have led to delays, rising insurance costs, and reduced buyer confidence. As a result, exporters hesitate to commit to large contracts, and this hesitation is transmitted down the value chain. Farmers, who would otherwise benefit from favourable global prices, are instead compelled to sell their produce at lower farm-gate prices. In plantation belts, growers speak of stockpiling produce, waiting for better prices that often never materialise, thereby increasing storage costs and financial stress.

The crisis has been particularly harsh on mango farmers in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Mango exports, especially premium varieties like Alphonso and Banganapalli, are highly dependent on precise timing and efficient logistics. Any delay in shipment directly affects quality and shelf life. With freight costs rising and transit times becoming unpredictable, exporters are either reducing procurement or offering lower prices to hedge risks. Farmers who invested heavily in inputs, labour, and irrigation find themselves in a precarious situation when export consignments are delayed or rejected. In many cases, produce originally meant for international markets is diverted to domestic mandis, where oversupply leads to sharp price declines. This results in distress sales, where farmers are unable to even recover their cost of cultivation.