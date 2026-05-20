For Indian agriculture, the West Asian Crisis is not just a test of economic resilience but also of policy responsiveness

The tremors of the ongoing West Asian crisis are being felt far beyond the immediate geography of conflict, rippling into the everyday realities of Indian farmers, particularly those engaged in high-value agriculture and horticulture. For a country that has steadily diversified its export basket to include products like coffee, mangoes, grapes, spices, and floriculture, West Asia has long served as a crucial and reliable market. The disruption of this corridor is not merely a matter of trade imbalance but also an economic shock for cultivators whose livelihoods are closely tied to global demand and timely market access.
In districts of Karnataka and Kerala, coffee growers are confronting an unusual paradox. While global prices have shown periods of increase due to supply disruptions elsewhere, Indian exporters are unable to fully benefit from these trends. Shipping uncertainties in key maritime routes, especially through the Red Sea, have led to delays, rising insurance costs, and reduced buyer confidence. As a result, exporters hesitate to commit to large contracts, and this hesitation is transmitted down the value chain. Farmers, who would otherwise benefit from favourable global prices, are instead compelled to sell their produce at lower farm-gate prices. In plantation belts, growers speak of stockpiling produce, waiting for better prices that often never materialise, thereby increasing storage costs and financial stress.
The crisis has been particularly harsh on mango farmers in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Mango exports, especially premium varieties like Alphonso and Banganapalli, are highly dependent on precise timing and efficient logistics. Any delay in shipment directly affects quality and shelf life. With freight costs rising and transit times becoming unpredictable, exporters are either reducing procurement or offering lower prices to hedge risks. Farmers who invested heavily in inputs, labour, and irrigation find themselves in a precarious situation when export consignments are delayed or rejected. In many cases, produce originally meant for international markets is diverted to domestic mandis, where oversupply leads to sharp price declines. This results in distress sales, where farmers are unable to even recover their cost of cultivation.
Grape growers in Maharashtra are facing a similar squeeze. Known for their export-oriented production, these farmers rely on strict quality standards and timely shipments to maintain their position in international markets. However, rerouting shipments due to geopolitical tensions has increased transit durations and costs. Exporters, in response, are becoming more selective, often rejecting produce that does not meet stringent export criteria. Farmers, left with limited alternatives, are forced to sell in local markets at significantly lower prices. The uncertainty also affects planning decisions for future seasons, with many growers reconsidering investments in export-quality production due to rising risks.
The spice sector, encompassing crops such as pepper, cardamom, and turmeric, is also experiencing volatility. Export demand from West Asia has become erratic, with importers adopting a cautious approach amid geopolitical uncertainty. This has led to fluctuations in domestic prices, making it difficult for farmers to predict returns. For smallholders, who lack the financial cushion to absorb such shocks, even minor price drops can have significant consequences. The instability also discourages investment in quality improvement and value addition, potentially affecting the long-term competitiveness of Indian spices in global markets.
Beyond individual commodities, the broader horticulture sector is facing systemic challenges. Perishable goods are particularly vulnerable to disruptions in logistics. Unlike staple crops, they cannot be stored for long periods without significant investment in cold chain infrastructure, which remains inadequate in many parts of the country. As a result, farmers bear disproportionate losses when export channels are disrupted. The crisis highlights the fragility of supply chains that depend heavily on a limited number of routes and markets.
The impact of the crisis is not uniform across all stakeholders. Large exporters and agribusiness firms may have the capacity to absorb losses, diversify markets, or negotiate better freight terms. In contrast, small and marginal farmers remain highly exposed. Their dependence on intermediaries, limited access to market intelligence, and lack of bargaining power exacerbate their vulnerability. The situation is even more complex for women farmers, who constitute a significant share of the agricultural workforce but often remain invisible in formal economic assessments. Engaged extensively in harvesting, sorting, grading, and post-harvest processing, women are directly affected by disruptions in export chains. Yet, their losses are rarely documented, and they have limited access to compensation or institutional support.
Another dimension of the crisis is its psychological impact on farmers. Agriculture is already a high-risk occupation, subject to uncertainties of weather, pests, and market fluctuations. The addition of geopolitical instability further compounds this uncertainty, creating anxiety and discouraging long-term planning. Farmers who once viewed export markets as an opportunity for higher incomes now perceive them as sources of risk. This shift in perception could have lasting implications for the structure of agricultural production in export-oriented regions.
At the macroeconomic level, disruptions in agricultural exports can have wider repercussions. Reduced export earnings affect foreign exchange inflows, while domestic price fluctuations can influence inflation. When export-oriented produce is diverted to local markets, it can temporarily lower prices for consumers but at the cost of farmer incomes. Conversely, if supply chains tighten, it may lead to price spikes. This dual impact complicates policy responses, as measures to stabilise farmer incomes must be balanced with concerns about consumer welfare.
The crisis also underscores the need for stronger institutional mechanisms to support farmers during external shocks. There is a growing recognition that agricultural resilience must go beyond production and encompass logistics, market access, and risk management. Investments in alternative trade routes, improved port infrastructure, and efficient cold storage systems are essential to reduce dependence on any single corridor. Expanding access to export insurance and providing timely market information can help farmers and exporters make more informed decisions.
Equally important is the need to strengthen farmer collectives such as Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These institutions can enhance bargaining power, facilitate access to credit, and enable collective marketing, thereby reducing individual vulnerability. For women farmers, in particular, such collectives can play a crucial role in ensuring recognition, financial inclusion, and access to markets.
In the long term, diversification of export markets is critical. Over-reliance on specific regions makes agricultural trade vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions. Exploring new markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa, along with promoting value-added products, can enhance resilience. At the same time, strengthening domestic value chains can provide a buffer, ensuring that farmers are not entirely dependent on external demand.
The West Asian crisis thus serves as a stark reminder of how deeply interconnected global events and local livelihoods have become. For Indian agriculture, it is not just a test of economic resilience but also of policy responsiveness. The experiences of coffee growers, mango farmers, grape cultivators, and spice producers reveal the human face of global disruptions. Their struggles highlight the urgent need for a more robust, inclusive, and adaptive agricultural system—one that can withstand external shocks while safeguarding the livelihoods of those who form its foundation.
Sushmitha K S is Assistant Professor, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth