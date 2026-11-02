Agrobiodiversity: Indigenous foods enter the marketplace

Satyajit Hange, co-founder of organic food company Two Brothers India Farms in Pune, concurs. “Sometimes the most commercially interesting opportunity is not to sell what the market is already asking for, but to help the market discover something it did not know it needed. If consumer curiosity can be converted into demand, and demand into value addition and better returns for communities that preserve these crops and traditions, markets can become instruments of both conservation and livelihood generation,”…