Govt brings all agri programmes under two umbrella schemes; total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore

“This exercise ensures that all the existing schemes are being continued. Wherever it was considered necessary to give fillip to any area for farmer’s welfare, the scheme has been taken up in mission mode,” read a government statement.

The rationalisation of various schemes has also been undertaken to provide flexibility to states, who will be given an opportunity to prepare a ‘comprehensive strategic document’ on the agriculture sector of the state.

“The document focuses not only the production and productivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of climate resilient agriculture and development of value chain approach for agricultural commodities. These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy and the schemes / programmes, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategic framework,” the government said.

For example, under PM-RKVY, the state governments can be given flexibility to re-allocate funds from one component to other based on their state specific requirements.

The PM-RKVY comprises of schemes related to soil health management, rainfed area development, agro forestry, crop diversification, among others.

Meanwhile, in an another decision, the Union Cabinet also approved the National Mission for Edible Oils-Oil Seeds, aimed at boosting domestic oilseed production and achieving self-reliance when it comes to edible oils.