DTE Coverage: Adaptive agriculture

If India wants its farmers to continue growing food, it must adopt a holistic approach that makes crops climate-resilient and provides income and a safety net against farm losses
A farmer in Bassein near MumbaiiStock

1. Adaptive agriculture: The Indian ‘kisan’ needs help in becoming climate-resilient

Climate change has made agriculture in India an uncertain and risky proposition; we must adopt a holistic approach that makes crops resilient to climate change, and provides income support and a safety net against farm losses

2. Adaptive agriculture: Technofixes won’t help make Indian farmers climate-resilient

The Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture (POCRA) has largely promoted chemical and input-intensive agriculture, which results in natural resource degradation and is thus unsustainable. iStock photo for representation

Farmers find it difficult to adopt measures that require financial and technical support

3. Adaptive agriculture: Why Indian farmers need to go organic & natural

Farmers prepare soil with organic fertiliser for wheat crop in Komic, Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.Daniel J. Rao iStock

Organic and natural farming offer holistic benefits, help build climate resilience; yet upscaling has been slow

4. Adaptive agriculture: How lengthy supply chains, poor value addition & lack of economies of scale impede Indian farmers’ journey to climate-resilience

A farmer holding tomatoes.iStock photo for representation

Direct access to market is crucial to improve farmers’ income and thereby their resilience

5. Adaptive agriculture: Why Indian farmers’ safety net must be bolstered to make them resilient

A farmer harvesting paddyMANORANJAN_MISHRA iStock

Correct crop loss estimation and relief amount determination are a concern. Robust data and records are lacking

