DTE Coverage: Adaptive agriculture

Climate change has made agriculture in India an uncertain and risky proposition; we must adopt a holistic approach that makes crops resilient to climate change, and provides income support and a safety net against farm losses
Farmers find it difficult to adopt measures that require financial and technical support
Organic and natural farming offer holistic benefits, help build climate resilience; yet upscaling has been slow
Direct access to market is crucial to improve farmers’ income and thereby their resilience
Correct crop loss estimation and relief amount determination are a concern. Robust data and records are lacking