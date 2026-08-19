Himachal forest department to file FIR over alleged glyphosate use on forest land for pea cultivation

Environmentalists have raised concern over the alleged spraying of glyphosate on forest department land in parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi district, saying the practice could affect biodiversity, soil, water sources, livestock, wildlife and human health.

Guman Singh, convener of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, said glyphosate herbicide was being used to clear grass and vegetation for pea cultivation on forest land in the Thachi range under the Nachan Forest Division in Mandi district.

According to Singh, forest department officials have begun destroying the crop, but have not been able to stop the use of glyphosate on forest land or the damage to local biodiversity.

He described the alleged use of glyphosate in forest areas as a serious violation, saying it posed risks to public health, livestock, wildlife and vegetation.

FIR to be filed

Mandi Divisional Forest Officer S S Kashyap told Down To Earth that the department often receives information about such activities during routine checks and patrolling. He said the practice was not widespread, but incidents had been reported in some locations.

“We have formed teams to monitor these incidents and are conducting on-the-spot investigations,” Kashyap said. “Such activities were found in a few locations and the crops have been destroyed.”

He said such cases are usually reported during the rainy season, when crops such as peas are grown. “This time, it is largely under control,” he said, adding that those responsible were being identified and action was being taken. FIRs would also be filed against the culprits, he said.

Kashyap said people often sow seeds near their own land or in other locations, and the activity is not always noticed immediately. “When the seeds are sown, they are not noticed. It is only after the plants emerge that we become aware of them. The department then takes action,” he said.

He added that similar cases were reported last year in the Saraj region. This year, one or two cases had been found in areas between Thachi and Dharghat. Kashyap said glyphosate use could affect forest soil and contaminate nearby water sources, and that the department was treating the matter seriously.