In Madhya Pradesh's Bhimpur block, tribal communities that once extracted their own oil from mahua began depending on makret-bought resources.
Residents of Bhandwa village have revived traditional mahua oil extraction by establishing a local processing unit.
This initiative aims to retain the value of mahua within the village, and create new income streams, fostering self-sufficiency and community-led development.
In the remote, tribal-dominated landscape of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhimpur block, communities have long lived under a sweeping canopy of mahua trees. The sweet, fragrant blossoms of the tropical mahua, known as Madhuca longifolia in scientific lexicon, has been an important source of food and income for forest-fringed regions like Bhimpur, located in Betul district.
There was a time when mahua was not merely an economic crop, but the very foundation of daily survival for the Gond Adivasi communities here. It was a commons resource, gathered from the forests as well as from trees on private farmland. mahua flowers and seeds have traditionally been shared and used in ways that sustain households and connect the community to the forest.
Among all that mahua gave, oil has mattered the most. Pressed from the gulli or seed that falls from the mahua tree, the oil was used in kitchens across the block every day. By many tribal communities’ old understanding, gulli belongs to everyone, allowing all households the opportunity to make the oil.
Over the years, though, the use of mahua oil has declined as village ghanis (traditional oil processors) disappeared and packaged oil from the markets replaced it in household consumption. In fact, in as many as 25 villages of Bhimpur, families either take their gulli for private oil extraction or sell it to traders. They use the money earned to buy edible oil, mostly soyabean, from the market.
But the residents of Bhandwa, a tribal village in Bhimpur, decided to change their oil economy and revive the practice of mahua oil extraction, by setting up an oil-processing unit on panchayat land. The unit is intended to not only meet local household needs but also facilitate commercial sales of mahua oil, opening new income streams for residents and making the enterprise financially independent.
The initiative in Bhandwa started as a shared complaint from the households: they worked hard to grow and gather mahua, but had to sell the seed and purchase edible oil. Those conversations eventually led to a proposal for an oil-processing unit in the village, which now stands on gram panchayat land once used as an informal dumping ground.
For around five decades, Bhandwa, a village of 348 Gond Adivasi families, relied on two main sources of oil: mahua gulli and jagni or ramtil (niger), cultivated in their fields.
The village has an old way of treating mahua. Almost every household has trees on its own farm, and residents also gather mahua from the forest each season.
The village follows one staunch principle: what falls from the tree belongs to everyone, even if it lands on someone else’s land. When asked how they divide or measure the mahua gulli, villagers say they do not weigh it: nobody counts it as belonging to one person.
Their relationship with mahua goes well beyond the oil pressed from its seeds. Residents recall a time when it was among their principal foods, particularly when grain was scarce. Mahua flowers are consumed directly and also fermented to make alcohol. The seeds, apart from giving oil, are also eaten roasted or ground into a paste to make roti and kudum (a sweet, similar to gulab jamun). Mahua was also used to make soup, puri, bhujia, laddu and kheer.
“We have had only mahua and no grains for so many years,” recalls 97-year-old Chikku Tekam, the oldest man in the village, and a former sarpanch. He remembers surviving on mahua and forest tubers such as kadukand (wild yam), alongside millets including kodo and kutki (little millet).
But the fields that once supported this food system have changed. Over the past two decades, farmers have increasingly moved away from traditional crops, with maize and rice taking up more of the cultivated land. Preparing land for jagni was labour-intensive, requiring as many as 14 rounds of ploughing. Maize, by contrast, needed less work and fetched better returns.
“A farmer with 2 hectares (ha) might once have given 0.2 ha each to jagni, kodo and kutki. Now maize alone takes all 2 ha,” says Sahablal Warkde, the village sarpanch. The shift, he says, reflects the greater labour involved in cultivating traditional crops and the better returns farmers expect from maize.
But this change had consequences beyond what farmers grew in their fields. Jagni had been one of the village’s two traditional sources of cooking oil, alongside mahua gulli. As its cultivation declined, village oil presses, which processed both jagni and mahua gulli, also gradually disappeared. Households then began taking their gulli to Chicholi town, about 25 km away, where oil-extraction machines were available. Others sold the seeds to traders and bought cooking oil from the market.
For the residents, the shift was easier than extracting oil by themselves, but it came with its own costs. “We had to wait two days, sometimes even longer, to get the oil extracted. We were not always sure how much oil was being recovered because the gulli was not weighed in front of us. They returned the oil but kept the khalli (oil cake or the residue left after pressing),” says 58-year-old Jeera Dhurve.
The processors charged around Rs 25 per litre of oil extracted and retained the khalli (oilseed cake), which could then be sold for about Rs 25 per kg for use in soap-making and fertiliser. “We were losing the overall value as well as time and money travelling to Chicholi,” says Dhurve.
For households consuming around 3-4 litres of cooking oil a month, the cost of buying oil added up. Soyabean oil, at around Rs 150 a litre, was among the cheaper options, while other oils were more expensive. Residents estimated that a family was spending Rs 10,000-15,000 a year on average on edible oil.
The idea of setting up an oil-processing unit in Bhandwa emerged during a conversation with a non-profit that was visiting the village. A team from Green Chakra, an organisation that works with the village on different aspects of agriculture and rural livelihoods, had initially visited to discuss natural farming, mixed cropping, and the possibility of setting up village bio-resource centres. But the conversation soon turned to the decline of the local oil economy.
“And then we started having conversations amongst ourselves also, that we do so much hard work and labour to collect and cultivate this, and then we sell it and buy the oil from the market. If the mahua is ours, why isn’t the oil?” says 51-year-old Pirmu Kakodia.
Those conversations eventually led to a proposal for an oil-processing unit in the village. The residents decided to set it up on a piece of gram panchayat land that had long been neglected and used as an informal dumping ground.
“We had considered setting up a unit earlier but we did not have the resources,” says Warkde. Green Chakra agreed to finance the setup and provide technical and enterprise support, if the community took part. Residents expressed their willingness to participate and community commitment was decisive, says Pramel Gupta, Founder and CEO of Green Chakra. “In fact after the first meeting, we realised that the residents are so eager as they began asking us how soon the oil unit can come up,” says Gupta.
The 7.5-horsepower oil extraction machine, which began operating in September 2026, can process 6-7 quintals (1 quintal is 100 kg) of mahua gulli in 10-12 hours.
The unit was built with an investment of Rs 8 lakh from Green Chakra. The 7.5-horsepower oil extraction machine, which began operating in September 2026, can process 6-7 quintals (1 quintal is 100 kg) of mahua gulli in 10-12 hours.
For Warkde, this is a proud moment. “The objective was to keep the village money in the village. Now, nobody is buying oil from outside,” he says. The next step is to turn that ambition into a source of income as from next year, residents plan to sell the oil in the market
“This will mark a more substantial change in the village’s oil economy. Instead of selling the seeds and buying back processed oil, residents will retain the processing stage, supply their own households and earn from sales,” says Gupta.
The village has, however, decided that Green Chakra’s financial support will not remain a permanent subsidy. The revenue generated from eventual oil sales is expected to help repay Green Chakra’s initial investment over three years, and cover the unit’s running costs like electricity bills, payments to machine operators, making it self-sufficient.
To manage the unit, Bhandwa has formed a 13-member collective, with members elected from within the community. The collective is responsible for decisions on how the enterprise operates: where and how the oil is sold, how the profit is shared among members, and how much is set aside for expenses. These include electricity bills and the payment made to the person operating the machine.
“This arrangement gives us a say not only in the use of the processing facility but also in how the value generated from the resource is distributed,” explains Warkde.
“Community-led initiatives produce much better outcomes than those implemented by organisations through CSR (corporate social responsibility) or other programmes. Initially, village residents would wait for us to make decisions, but we told them that this was their initiative. They have the ownership and now they take the lead,” says Gupta.
The unit is already drawing people from beyond Bhandwa. Pramod Naik of Green Chakra says the machine has the capacity to serve around 25 villages, and people from 10-11 villages have started bringing their produce.
For Amar Lal, a resident of Jhirna village in neighbouring Harda district, the facility has also reduced the distance he has to travel. “Earlier, I had to travel around 35 km to get the gulli processed. Now Bhandwa is only about 10 km away. It costs less, and we get more oil from the seeds. The quality is also better,” says Lal.
For households in other villages, the facility, along with offering an alternative to travelling to Chicholi, also gives them the oil cake back.
The value of the seed does not end with the oil. The people of Bhandwa are now also exploring the use of the khalli left after extraction, as a resource for local agriculture. The village is developing a soil-input formulation or an organic fertiliser called Mahua Gold using the oil cake, with the help of the non-profit.
The idea is to build a value chain around forest produce, ensuring that people benefit not just from the primary product but also from what remains after processing. “Until now, households had little access to the khalli because oil processors outside the village retained it after extraction. As a result, farmers largely relied on chemical fertilisers or farmyard manure, without being able to use the nutrient value of their own mahua seeds,” says Gupta.
With the new unit returning the oil cake to them, this is beginning to change. Green Chakra has developed five combinations of Mahua Gold, which are being field-tested in Bhandwa and another village in Chhindwara district. These include formulations combining mahua oil cake with rock phosphate and farmyard manure, ghanjeevamrit and vermicompost, among other inputs.
The trials are currently being conducted on rabi crops of wheat and gram (chana) to assess their performance.
“If the trials prove useful, it will reduce our cultivation costs and will improve the crops’ performance as well. Our plan is to also sell Mahua Gold, so that we all can potentially create another source of income from the processing enterprise and work for local youth,” Kakodia explains.
The larger ambition, says Naik, is to use this initiative to encourage farmers to transition towards natural farming.
For the people of Bhandwa, mahua has always been part of how they have lived and their food and livelihood system. Now they are making an effort to reclaim and retain its value and to decide locally how that value is used.
Sustaining the unit itself will take time and depend on various factors, says Warkde, but the ambition is clear: to ensure that the value generated from mahua, at every stage of its use, stays with the people who have nurtured and depended on it.
This story has been published under the Promise of Commons Fellowship