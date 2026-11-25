There was a time when mahua was not merely an economic crop, but the very foundation of daily survival for the Gond Adivasi communities here. It was a commons resource, gathered from the forests as well as from trees on private farmland. mahua flowers and seeds have traditionally been shared and used in ways that sustain households and connect the community to the forest.

Among all that mahua gave, oil has mattered the most. Pressed from the gulli or seed that falls from the mahua tree, the oil was used in kitchens across the block every day. By many tribal communities’ old understanding, gulli belongs to everyone, allowing all households the opportunity to make the oil.