How natural farming turned 10 gunthas into a six-figure harvest for these Marathwada farmers

The dry, drought-scarred landscape of Marathwada, where cracked earth and crop failures have defined life for decades, is witnessing a transformation. In Babhulgaon village in Nanded district, farmer couple Sumantai and Namdeorao Borole have turned their ancestral land into a thriving model of natural, diversified farming. Their journey has restored both ecological balance and financial stability, bringing forth a rare story of hope in a region battling deep agrarian distress.

For nearly two decades, the Boroles practised chemical-intensive agriculture, cultivating sugarcane, cotton and soybean with heavy doses of fertilisers and pesticides. The yields looked promising, but profits steadily declined as input costs surged. The soil hardened, water needs increased, and pests became more resistant.

“We thought chemicals meant progress,” recalled Sumantai. “But every year, the land grew weaker and our debts grew bigger. We were farming only to pay the moneylender.”

The family, with two married daughters and a son who farms and takes up additional work to support the household, struggled to manage monthly expenses. Interest on private loans often reached 10 per cent per month. “We were surviving, not living,” she said quietly.

Marathwada’s agrarian crisis remains severe. Sixty-nine per cent of Nanded’s population depends on agriculture, and 79 per cent are small and marginal farmers with little buffer against risk, according to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Recurring droughts, unseasonal rains, soil erosion and shrinking water retention have intensified precarity. In just the first eight months of this year, 110 farmers died by suicide in the region.

In such a climate of despair, migration has become common. But the Boroles chose a different path.

A turning point with JIVA Programme

Their transformation began in 2023 through the JIVA programme, supported by NABARD and implemented by Sanskriti Samvardhan Mandal (SSM), with the Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) as the resource support agency. JIVA promotes landscape-based agroecological farming systems that integrate crops, livestock and trees to build climate resilience and food security.

During JIVA’s training sessions, the Boroles were introduced to low-cost natural farming practices: Beejamrut for seed treatment, Jeevamrut for soil health, aachadan (mulching) to retain moisture, and wafsa, a method of monitoring soil moisture.

At first, they were sceptical. But when bollworms attacked their cotton, they tried agniastra, a fermented botanical extract, instead of chemical pesticides. “We thought one experiment wouldn’t harm,” laughs Namdeorao. “But the crop recovered so well that even our neighbours were shocked. That day, I felt that our land was breathing again.”