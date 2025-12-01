How natural farming turned 10 gunthas into a six-figure harvest for these Marathwada farmers
The dry, drought-scarred landscape of Marathwada, where cracked earth and crop failures have defined life for decades, is witnessing a transformation. In Babhulgaon village in Nanded district, farmer couple Sumantai and Namdeorao Borole have turned their ancestral land into a thriving model of natural, diversified farming. Their journey has restored both ecological balance and financial stability, bringing forth a rare story of hope in a region battling deep agrarian distress.
For nearly two decades, the Boroles practised chemical-intensive agriculture, cultivating sugarcane, cotton and soybean with heavy doses of fertilisers and pesticides. The yields looked promising, but profits steadily declined as input costs surged. The soil hardened, water needs increased, and pests became more resistant.
“We thought chemicals meant progress,” recalled Sumantai. “But every year, the land grew weaker and our debts grew bigger. We were farming only to pay the moneylender.”
The family, with two married daughters and a son who farms and takes up additional work to support the household, struggled to manage monthly expenses. Interest on private loans often reached 10 per cent per month. “We were surviving, not living,” she said quietly.
Marathwada’s agrarian crisis remains severe. Sixty-nine per cent of Nanded’s population depends on agriculture, and 79 per cent are small and marginal farmers with little buffer against risk, according to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Recurring droughts, unseasonal rains, soil erosion and shrinking water retention have intensified precarity. In just the first eight months of this year, 110 farmers died by suicide in the region.
In such a climate of despair, migration has become common. But the Boroles chose a different path.
A turning point with JIVA Programme
Their transformation began in 2023 through the JIVA programme, supported by NABARD and implemented by Sanskriti Samvardhan Mandal (SSM), with the Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) as the resource support agency. JIVA promotes landscape-based agroecological farming systems that integrate crops, livestock and trees to build climate resilience and food security.
During JIVA’s training sessions, the Boroles were introduced to low-cost natural farming practices: Beejamrut for seed treatment, Jeevamrut for soil health, aachadan (mulching) to retain moisture, and wafsa, a method of monitoring soil moisture.
At first, they were sceptical. But when bollworms attacked their cotton, they tried agniastra, a fermented botanical extract, instead of chemical pesticides. “We thought one experiment wouldn’t harm,” laughs Namdeorao. “But the crop recovered so well that even our neighbours were shocked. That day, I felt that our land was breathing again.”
The ATM model
Earlier, cultivating monocrop vegetables was also risky, as market prices fluctuated sharply, offering no assurance that farmers would recover their input costs.
A key shift came when the couple adopted the ATM (Any Time Money) model, a concept from Andhra Pradesh’s natural farming programme that encourages farmers to diversify crops to ensure year-round income.
In 2024-25, the Boroles dedicated 0.4 hectares (40 gunthas) to growing 20-25 vegetable varieties. Within months, the land exploded with tomatoes, okra, brinjal, greens, coriander and pulses.
“Every week, something is ready to harvest,” says Namdeorao. “Earlier, we waited for one harvest. Now money comes every few days.”
With SSM’s help, they began selling directly at the Kandhar market. Their naturally grown vegetables quickly attracted loyal customers, particularly schoolteachers and government staff.
The couple earned a net income of Rs 1.02 lakh from just 0.4 hectares, while spending only Rs 15,640 in four months. “To earn the same money earlier, we needed almost 3 hectares and loans on top,” says Sumantai. “Now we earn more with less tension.”
In 2025–26, they cultivated kartule (spine gourd) on 10 gunthas and earned Rs 1.06 lakh in just two months with minimal investment. “I never believed 10 gunthas could give income in lakhs,” says Namdeorao.
Biodiversity returns to the farm
The ecological changes have been equally dramatic. After three years of natural farming, their soil that was once dry and compacted is now dark, porous and rich with earthworms. Pollinators and birds, including the Asian green bee-eater, have returned.
“When I see earthworms wriggling in the soil, it feels like the land is alive again,” says Sumantai. “Earlier, even ants avoided our field.”
They now follow intercropping, border cropping and crop rotation. Maize, marigold and drumstick along the boundaries attract pollinators and act as natural pest barriers. Their buffalo provides milk and dung for compost, completing a sustainable cycle.
Most of their food now comes from their own farm. “Earlier, we bought vegetables every week,” says Sumantai. “Now our meals are fresh, home-grown and chemical-free.”
Learning, sharing and inspiring others
The Boroles’ farm is now a demonstration site for visiting farmers and officials. Exposure visits led by SSM, NABARD and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) regularly showcase the transformation.
“Small farmers like the Borole family are proving that natural farming is not just environmentally sound but financially rewarding,” says Rohit Deshmukh, Executive Director of SSM. “Their success is restoring the dignity of farming.”
Neighbouring farmers have begun trying Jeevamrut, mulching and botanical pest repellents after seeing the results first-hand.
NABARD’s District Development Manager, Dileep Damayyawar, adds: “The JIVA project has created inspiring models like Sumantai’s. Even 10 gunthas can generate income in lakhs. This is the future for climate-stressed regions like Marathwada.”
Natural farming has also reshaped responsibilities within the household. Today, Sumantai manages the accounts and handles market sales twice a week.
“Earlier, I never stepped out for farm work,” she says. “Now people in the market know me by name.”
Their daughter-in-law has joined the effort, preparing bio-inputs and learning crop planning, ensuring the next generation continues the shift towards sustainable farming.
From debt to stability, from barren land to biodiversity, the Boroles’ journey demonstrates what agroecology can achieve when farmers receive institutional support and community-based training. At a time when climate change threatens rural livelihoods, their success provides a blueprint for resilience.
Aniket Likhar works as a Regional Coordinator for Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) in Maharashtra and Gangadhar Kangulwar is the Project Manager at Sanskriti Samvardhan Mandal (SSM), Sagroli.
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth