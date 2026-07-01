How rainwater harvesting is turning seasonal farming into year-round livelihoods in this Odisha district

In several Indian villages, the problem is not always the absence of rain. Often, it is the inability to hold on to it. Monsoon water runs off the land, carrying soil with it, while fields lie fallow after paddy harvest because farmers do not have enough stored water to grow another crop. For small farmers, this gap between rainfall and water availability can decide whether agriculture remains a seasonal activity or becomes a year-round source of food, income and resilience.

India’s agricultural future is closely linked to efficient water management. The country supports nearly 18 per cent of the world’s population and about 15 per cent of its livestock, yet has access to only 4 per cent of global freshwater resources. This structural mismatch makes water management one of the most critical challenges facing agriculture. Agriculture remains India’s largest consumer of freshwater. Rising population pressure, climate variability and unsustainable extraction have pushed many regions into water stress.

Irrigation has expanded over the years and continues to support foodgrain production. However, a substantial share of cultivated land still depends on rainfall for crop growth. These rainfed regions support a large farming community and remain central to the production of pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals. Yet they are more vulnerable to climate variability and water stress. In this scenario, productivity enhancement in rainfed regions is critical.

Rainfed regions vulnerable to water stress

Large parts of southern Odisha, particularly Koraput, depend largely on rainfed agriculture, with farmers cultivating only one crop — paddy — during the kharif season. After harvest, vast tracts of land remain fallow because of the lack of irrigation infrastructure, limiting income opportunities and increasing livelihood vulnerability.

These regions receive a substantial amount of rainfall. The problem lies not in rainfall scarcity, but in inadequate rainwater retention and storage capacity. A significant proportion of rainwater, around 10 to 15 per cent, is lost as surface runoff, causing soil erosion, reducing groundwater recharge and creating seasonal water shortages. This underscores the relevance of the national call to action: Catch the Rain Where it Falls, When it Falls.

Scientific studies across rainfed agro-ecosystems suggest that dryland and rainfed agriculture can remain productive if supported by appropriate practices such as crop rotation, intercropping, mulching, soil cover management and, most importantly, efficient water use. Enhancing water-use efficiency allows farmers to produce more food per unit of water, a necessity in a warming climate. The adoption of micro-irrigation, drought-tolerant crops, organic soil amendments and mulching can further reduce evaporative losses while improving soil health.