ICAR’s claims exposed by its own data

In a follow-up to its initial analysis released on October 30, the coalition’s co-convenor Kavitha Kuruganti sent another letter to the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, questioning the rationale for recommending the release of the Kamala variety when ICAR did not follow its own protocols. In her latest missive, Kuruganti says the number of test sites in each zone falls short of the norms laid down by ICAR. She also points out that a minimum period of three years of testing is laid down in the ICAR guidelines, a rule which has been skipped to put the two GE varieties in advanced trial without going through the initial varietal trait testing. Worse, Kamala is an underperformer, according to the Coalition, which says the checks —these are varieties used for comparison—have consistently outperformed GE rice except in a few instances. The Coalition’s conclusion is that data has either not been generated, or been ignored, or manipulated to push these varieties into a “recommendation for release” category.