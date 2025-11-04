India among countries with highest yield loss due to human-induced land degradation

Talking about the role of degradation in land abandonment, the report highlighted that around 3.6 mha of croplands were abandoned annually, with land degradation likely playing a significant role in these losses.

However, the report also pointed out that reversing just 10 per cent of human-induced degradation on current croplands could restore production sufficient to feed an additional 154 million people annually. Further, as per research, restoring abandoned croplands to productive use could potentially feed between 292 and 476 million people.

The intersection of land degradation, poverty and food insecurity has created deeply troubling vulnerability hotspots around the world. FAO’s analysis shows that the most critical overlaps occur in Southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where declining land quality aligned with high poverty levels and widespread childhood stunting. In total, about 47 million children under the age of five, suffering from stunted growth, lived in areas where severe yield losses were driven by land degradation.

Connection between farm sizes and land degradation

The size of a farm was a critical factor that influenced both land management practices and overall food production. The report pointed out that large farms typically invest heavily in advanced technologies that often optimise resource use like water or fertiliser and boost productivity. But these technologies can sometimes inadvertently exacerbate land degradation.

On the other hand, smaller farms frequently faced significant hurdles, often dealing with more vulnerable land conditions and struggles due to a lack of resources and numerous market limitations.

Of the world’s roughly 570 million farms, 85 per cent were smaller than 2 hectares and cultivate only 9 per cent of total farmland. On the other hand, the 0.1 per cent farmland larger than 1,000 hectares command about half of all agricultural land.