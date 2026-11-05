India cannot build 2047 agriculture with a 20th-century extension model

Since then, however, India has faced an “agricultural technology adoption puzzle”: innovations that appear promising in research settings often fail to gain traction in the field. Often, the extension system takes the blame, but the problem is broader and reflects a lack of systems thinking.

The fact is that the current extension advisory system (EAS) remains bound to a 20th-century model of top-down technology transfer. It treats technologies as static artefacts that can be transferred from laboratories to farms with little adaptation.

The extension system needs to move beyond that mindset and recognise that technology change is a complex process. Technologies must be tested, modified and adapted to local conditions, often with farmers playing an active role in shaping their adoption. This requires an enabling environment that takes account of the wider agricultural ecosystem.

In a nutshell, business-as-usual extension services cannot support the complex, modern food systems. India must pivot from an “extension system” focused on disseminating information to an "agricultural opportunity system” that brokers opportunities and coordinates the institutions and services farmers need to make the most of them.