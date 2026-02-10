Agriculture
India-US Interim Trade Deal explained: Agriculture, tariffs and farmer concerns
The agreement promises expanded trade — but how its costs and benefits play out on Indian farms will be closely watched
India has agreed to a calibrated opening of its agricultural markets under an interim trade agreement with the United States. This means that India is choosing which products to open up, how much can be imported, and under what conditions.
The deal, announced on February 7, is being presented by the government as a carefully balanced move — but it has already triggered concern among farmer groups.
