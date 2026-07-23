India-US trade deal explained: Why farmers protested

Farmers were back on the streets—this time over a proposed India-US trade deal.

Hundreds gathered at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat under the Desh Bachao Morcha for a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, raising concerns about what opening up India’s agricultural markets could mean for their future.

The deal aims to boost trade by lowering tariffs, but farmers fear that cheaper, subsidised American imports—especially in sectors like dairy, apples, and nuts—could hurt local producers and push down prices. While the government says key “red lines” will be protected and MSP-backed crops may not see immediate impact, concerns remain about the long-term effects.

So, what’s really in the deal—and why are farmers worried?

Watch to understand the full story.