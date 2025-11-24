Indian farmers must be central to carbon projects

Challenges

Despite the promise of carbon credits, several challenges prevent them from becoming a mainstream solution for sustainable agriculture. First, farming practices vary across crops, regions, and agro-climatic conditions, making them complex and heterogeneous. Unlike industrial projects with clear measurable reductions, agricultural projects involve multiple practices that cumulatively reduce emissions, making carbon savings difficult to quantify. The monitoring, reporting, and verification MRV process is costly, and transaction costs often exceed carbon credit values, questioning project viability.

Second, permanence and additionality pose challenges. Agricultural projects focusing on avoidance credit remove emissions temporarily without storage, creating permanence risks. These risks occur because agricultural practices can reverse due to market shifts and climate shocks, potentially nullifying emissions reductions. Additionality is difficult to prove when practices like micro irrigation are already being adopted through policy incentives or economic benefits, making it hard to demonstrate that carbon savings wouldn’t have occurred without carbon finance.

Third, price volatility undermines carbon credit project viability. Global carbon credit prices range from US$4 to over US$200 per credit. Since developing carbon projects requires intensive time and labour for baseline scenarios, emission reduction estimates, MRV protocols, implementation, and approval, volatile prices deter private sector financing. Without upfront blended financing, many small-scale developers may struggle to survive.

Fourth, carbon market, like any other market for that matter, works on the foundations of trust. Because of the complexities in MRV and the risks associated with permanence; agricultural credits are often rated lower on the trust scale by global carbon project rating agencies. Because of this, agriculture-based carbon credit often fetches lower prices. This is also one of the major reasons for lower rate of retirement of carbon credits from agriculture.

According to CEEW, in India, 75 per cent of registered AFLOU projects have taken 1,689 days, versus 623 days in rest of Asia. Higher timeline delays carbon credit payments and creates barriers to scaling carbon projects.

There is a lack of transparency in benefit sharing. Given that the institutional framework of the carbon market requires intermediaries to link farmers with the market, it is crucial to prioritise farmers in carbon projects. Carbon projects must be developed in a participatory manner with farmer involvement, and the benefit-sharing mechanism must be transparent to prevent potential disputes.

Prospects

India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) provides a crucial framework, but for agriculture to truly benefit, much more needs to be done. Digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (DMRV) tools such as artificial intelligence–enabled sensors, remote sensing, and blockchain platforms can make the process more efficient and less costly, while ensuring transparency. Strengthening farmer capacity is equally vital. Smallholders often lack knowledge about how carbon markets function, and many remain unaware even when they are part of projects. Organising farmers into cooperatives or producer organisations can reduce transaction costs, enhance bargaining power, and make participation more meaningful.

Transparency in benefit sharing is critical. Farmers must be central to carbon projects, with safeguards ensuring equitable revenue distribution. Most projects are developed by private players, with limited public institution involvement. Projects can scale up through grassroot institutions and farmer collectives. A national carbon project rating agency could assess Indian projects’ quality and strengthen buyer confidence. The Government of India’s National Designated Authority oversees carbon projects, authorises credits, and prevents double counting.

Should carbon credits drive sustainable agricultural transformation? Yes, but with cautions. Not all sustainable agri practices suit carbon projects due to complexities, and not all target carbon. Carbon finance should be one market-based strategy alongside green credit, ecosystem payments and voluntary standards. We must rethink policies and governance to promote national carbon markets that offer credible credits.