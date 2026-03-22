Indian Veterinary Research Institute produces calves of prized Sahiwal indigenous breed using advanced reproductive technologies

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research– Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar, Bareilly has achieved a landmark breakthrough successfully producing indigenous Sahiwal cattle calves using advanced Assisted Reproductive Technologies, according to a statement by ICAR.

The statement added that this is the first-ever success of its kind at the institute using ultrasound-guided ovum pick-up, in vitro fertilization, and embryo transfer (OPU–IVF–ET), opening new avenues for rapid genetic improvement of indigenous bovine breeds.

ICAR–IVRI initiated a focused programme back in 2022-23 that was aimed at strengthening the genetic potential of India’s prized dairy breeds. The scientists set out to standardise OPU–IVF–ET protocols under both farm and field conditions, targeting key indigenous breeds such as Sahiwal cattle, Tharparkar cattle, and Murrah buffalo.

“Through sustained research, precision, and innovation, the team steadily refined their techniques. Their efforts culminated in a remarkable achievement—within just five days starting 28 February 2026, five healthy Sahiwal calves were born using OPU–IVF–ET technology. These calves were not just a scientific success but a genetic leap forward, produced from superior germplasm. The donor was a high-yielding Sahiwal cow producing over 12 litres of milk per day, while semen from a proven bull with an impressive maternal lineage (approximately 3,320 kg lactation yield) ensured strong genetic merit,” noted the statement.

According to ICAR, the scientists demonstrated the ability to recover oocytes even under non-stimulated conditions, achieving impressive averages across breeds around 14.5 in Tharparkar, 13.14 in Sahiwal, and 4.5-5.5 in Murrah buffalo.

The efficiency of embryo development was equally noteworthy, with blastocyst production rates exceeding 47 per cent in cattle and over 42 per cent in buffalo benchmarks comparable to leading global laboratories.