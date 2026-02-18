India’s biopesticide regulation must protect farmer rights, grassroots practices

A single regulatory template cannot suit this diversity. Rules designed for laboratory-produced commercial inputs may be absurd when applied to a farmer brewing a leaf extract for immediate use. A sensible approach is to differentiate between commercially packaged products sold with claims of efficacy and farmer or community preparations meant for local use. The former demand oversight; the latter should largely remain free, perhaps supported through extension and voluntary guidelines rather than licensing.

Territory, temperature, time

Unlike chemical pesticides, microbes are alive. They are sensitive to heat, sunlight, and storage conditions. High temperatures during transport can wipe out viability. Some formulations remain effective only for short periods, making rapid movement from production to field crucial. Shelf-life claims derived from ideal laboratory situations can be dangerously misleading in India’s varied climates.

This biological reality reshapes regulation. Testing cannot occur only at the factory; quality must be verified at the point of sale. Temperature monitoring in transport and storage becomes essential. Retailers may require infrastructure such as refrigeration. Distribution chains should be short, encouraging regional production rather than distant centralised plants.

Ironically, these constraints favor decentralised small units close to farmers. A village-level producer may supply fresher and more reliable material than a national corporation. Heavy compliance burdens that unintentionally eliminate such producers would undermine effectiveness. Regulation should therefore support, not obstruct, localised manufacture while still protecting buyers from fraud.

Biosafety: When living organisms spread

Where the line must harden is with genetically modified organisms or species imported from other ecosystems. Here the risks differ qualitatively from most other inputs. Living organisms can reproduce, disperse, evolve, and become permanent parts of the environment. Once released, recall is virtually impossible.

GM microbes may multiply exponentially. Genes can move into native populations through horizontal transfer. Effects may take years to appear, by which time containment is unrealistic. Introduced species may outcompete local beneficial organisms and disrupt ecological relationships. Rapid microbial evolution can generate unforeseen variants.