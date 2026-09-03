India’s weakening southwest monsoon is a multi-sectoral challenge

India’s weakening southwest monsoon, with rainfall at just 89–92% of the Long Period Average, is emerging as a multi-sectoral crisis.
Water-stressed crops like rice are driving up groundwater use and diesel-powered irrigation, while heat-fuelled cooling demand and shrinking hydropower output are forcing greater reliance on coal and oil, exposing deep climate and energy vulnerabilities.
India’s southwest monsoon, the lifeline of its agriculture and water systems, is showing signs of weakening. According to private forecaster Skymet, cumulative rainfall this season is already below normal, and the trend is expected to persist through August and September. The strengthening of dry weather patterns, coupled with the emerging influence of El Niño, is projected to keep rainfall activity subdued at around 89 per cent to 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). While there may be news off and on about heavy rains on some days in some pockets, we are actually experiencing a phenomenon where if there are more rains, there are fewer rainy days. This shortfall in precipitation is not just a meteorological concern, it carries profound implications for agriculture, energy demand, and the broader economy.
The first and most immediate casualty of a poor monsoon is agriculture. While much of the Kharif sowing has already been completed, crops like rice remain highly water dependent. The upcoming panicle initiation stage is particularly critical, as water stress during this period can severely reduce yields. To compensate for inadequate rainfall, farmers will be compelled to rely heavily on groundwater irrigation, running electric, diesel, or solar pumps continuously.
This shift translates directly into heightened rural energy demand. For the oil sector, it means a surge in diesel consumption. Traditionally, August and September are considered “slump months” for diesel, with demand nearly 25 per cent lower than peak periods. However, this year may defy that pattern. Just released August numbers indicate highest ever diesel volumes for the month with 6.5 per cent growth. July, another typically low demand month, already witnessed a 10 per cent upswing in diesel usage, signaling the beginning of a new peak cycle driven by agricultural distress.
The impact of weak rains extends beyond agriculture. When rainfall is deficient, construction and infrastructure projects face fewer disruptions, allowing road building and mining activities to continue at a steady pace. Similarly, hot and dry weather conditions encourage tourism and travel, further boosting fuel consumption.
In urban and semi-urban areas, higher ambient temperatures and reduced moisture are intensifying the demand for cooling. Unlike August 2025, which saw vigorous monsoon activity and pleasant temperatures, August 2026 is marked by extended heat conditions. This has led to prolonged use of air conditioning and refrigeration across households, offices, and commercial establishments. Consequently, electricity demand is rising sharply, adding pressure on the energy supply chain.
On the supply side, the consequences of weak rainfall are equally concerning. Lower precipitation means reduced inflows into reservoirs, leading to a deficit in hydropower generation. Hydroelectricity, which normally provides a clean and cost-effective source of energy during the monsoon, is unable to meet demand under such conditions.
This shortfall forces greater reliance on thermal power plants, which are more carbon-intensive and dependent on coal and gas. In poor electricity supply pockets, diesel-driven generators may also be pressed into service to bridge the gap. The cascading effect is clear, reduced rainfall not only raises demand but simultaneously constrains supply, creating a double burden for India’s energy sector.
The weakening monsoon is a stark reminder of how climate variability is reshaping India’s economic and social landscape. Monsoon fluctuations are not new, but their frequency and intensity appear to be increasing in recent years. Each deviation from normal rainfall patterns disrupts food production, alters energy demand, and strains infrastructure.
We never realise how climate change impacts our life, our food, and our future. Monsoon probably errs every other year to remind us of that. There is urgent need for adaptive strategies, whether through diversified energy sources, improved irrigation practices, or better forecasting systems, to mitigate the risks posed by erratic monsoons.
India’s weakening southwest monsoon is more than a weather anomaly; it is a multi-sectoral challenge. Agriculture faces water stress, rural communities demand more energy, urban centres grapple with cooling needs, and hydropower deficits push the country toward greater fossil fuel dependence. The ripple effects are unmistakable, a poor monsoon reshapes energy demand patterns, particularly for oil and gas, while simultaneously exposing vulnerabilities in supply.
As India continues to navigate the twin challenges of climate change and energy security, the monsoon’s behavior will remain a critical determinant of both economic stability and environmental sustainability.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth