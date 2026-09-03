India’s weakening southwest monsoon is a multi-sectoral challenge

India’s southwest monsoon, the lifeline of its agriculture and water systems, is showing signs of weakening. According to private forecaster Skymet, cumulative rainfall this season is already below normal, and the trend is expected to persist through August and September. The strengthening of dry weather patterns, coupled with the emerging influence of El Niño, is projected to keep rainfall activity subdued at around 89 per cent to 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). While there may be news off and on about heavy rains on some days in some pockets, we are actually experiencing a phenomenon where if there are more rains, there are fewer rainy days. This shortfall in precipitation is not just a meteorological concern, it carries profound implications for agriculture, energy demand, and the broader economy.

Agricultural stress and rising rural energy needs

The first and most immediate casualty of a poor monsoon is agriculture. While much of the Kharif sowing has already been completed, crops like rice remain highly water dependent. The upcoming panicle initiation stage is particularly critical, as water stress during this period can severely reduce yields. To compensate for inadequate rainfall, farmers will be compelled to rely heavily on groundwater irrigation, running electric, diesel, or solar pumps continuously.