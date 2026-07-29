Industrial poultry farming leading cause of food poisoning: Study

The rapid global expansion of industrial poultry farming is accelerating the spread and evolution of Campylobacter — the world’s leading bacterial cause of diarrhoeal disease, according to a new study.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) on July 27, 2026, the study by University of Oxford analysed nearly 2,800 bacterial genomes collected from chickens and wild birds across 30 countries between 1979 and 2024.

The research led by Oakem J Kyne found that industrial poultry production has increased the movement of Campylobacter strains between wild birds and commercial chickens by more than 100-fold, creating ideal conditions for the bacteria to evolve and acquire traits such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Intensive livestock production has done more than amplify pathogen abundance, it has reshaped the evolutionary landscape in which zoonotic bacteria emerge. By creating dense, globally connected host populations, industrial farming increases spillover opportunities, accelerates host switching, and expands pathogen effective population sizes; enhancing adaptive potential.

Traits selected for success in livestock, such as stress tolerance and transmission efficiency, can inadvertently promote human infection. More broadly, anthropogenic ecosystem change can generate powerful evolutionary feedback loops, transforming local microbes into globally disseminated zoonotic threats and fundamentally altering the trajectory of pathogen emergence.