International Seed Day 2026: Why red gram matters in Maharashtra’s drylands

At first light in Shirajgaon village in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, women move through red gram fields, feeling for pods that are full but still green. The harvest basket fills slowly. By the time the winter sun begins to warm the dry air, vegetables for the day have already been collected.

After harvesting, the pods are shelled by hand. Some are cooked for breakfast, some go into a spiced curry for lunch, and some are boiled later in the field over an open fire. This is red gram before it becomes dal.

Across the dryland districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, red gram, locally called toor, serves many purposes before it reaches the market. It is a crop farmers rely on when rain is scarce, a seasonal vegetable that cuts household food costs, a source of fodder and shelter material for livestock, and a seed that carries generations of local farming knowledge.

On the upcoming International Seed Day, recognised April 26, 2026, red gram offers a clear reminder that in rural farming systems, seed is part of a living economy shaped by ecology, food and tradition.

The crop that helps farmers manage uncertainty

In Maharashtra’s rainfed regions, sowing begins with the first dependable monsoon showers in June. For many farmers, red gram is one of the few crops they trust to withstand uncertain rainfall. Unlike short-duration crops, it remains in the field for six to seven months and can survive long dry spells with little intervention.

“Even when rainfall breaks midway, red gram usually survives,” says Gokul Sonone, a 37-year-old farmer from Rohana village. “That is why we never leave it out completely.”

Red gram is often planted alongside sorghum, soyabean, millets, maize and cotton, and also in orchards. Farmers say this mixed system helps them spread risk and strengthen climate resilience.

“This type of intercropping protects us because all crops do not fail together,” says Hiraman Dhande, 65, a farmer from Dharni. “Red gram remains the most dependable among them.”

“Red gram is a leguminous crop. It has naturally found its place in intercropping systems,” says Dr Tarak Kate, chairman of Dharamitra, an NGO working in Wardha district. Its roots go deep into the soil, drawing nutrients from layers that shallow-rooted crops cannot reach. As a legume, it also enriches the soil by fixing atmospheric nitrogen.

Farmers say land cultivated with red gram often needs fewer inputs in the following season. This ecological role has long made it central to dryland farming. Maharashtra remains one of India’s leading states in red gram cultivation and production, alongside Karnataka, reflecting both market demand and ecological suitability.

A harvest that begins in the kitchen, not the mandi

Long before the dry grain reaches traders, fresh green pods begin entering village kitchens. From late October through January, families harvest green pods directly from standing crops for everyday meals. The seeds are soft and mildly sweet.

“During this period, we rarely buy vegetables from the local market,” says Sushma Hedau, 45, a farmer from Anji village. “Fresh toor from the field is enough for many days.”

That seasonal substitution has clear economic value.

“At least Rs 4,000 can be saved on vegetable purchases in a rural household each month, and this saving is substantial,” says Anita Barapatre, 50, from Morshi block. “The crop starts helping even before sale.”

For dryland families waiting for post-harvest income, that saving matters.

Winter recipes carried through memory

The arrival of green toor changes daily cooking across rural Maharashtra.

Women shell pods in courtyards, often in groups, while preparing meals that are rarely written down but carefully remembered. “Recipes move from grandmother to mother to daughter,” says Sarita Nehare, 45, from Krishnapur. “Nobody teaches formally, but everyone learns. That cycle has continued for generations.”

A common first dish is a curry made from green red gram pods with onion, garlic and green chilli, eaten with chapati or bhakri. Another is a semi-dry preparation combining the pods with potato, brinjal or coriander, again served with chapati or bhakri. Amti, a sweet, sour and spiced lentil curry, is a staple of the midday meal when served over rice. Fresh green pods are also cooked with rice and spices into masala khichdi, a complete one-pot meal.

In parts of Vidarbha, sole wange, made with small brinjals and fresh red gram pods cooked slowly together, remains a seasonal favourite. Fried snacks follow later: pakodas, vadas and stuffed kachoris made from crushed red gram pods.

“Every household changes the spices a little,” says Gangadhar Kangulwar in Nanded district. “But no one misses the season.” At village level, women prepare around 25 red gram recipes during winter, he adds.

Boiled pods and winter gatherings

One of the season’s most valued rituals takes place both inside and outside the home. Fresh red gram pods are boiled, shelled and eaten straight away. Neighbours gather, children join in, and elders begin telling stories.

“The boiled pods are simple food, but nobody forgets those afternoons,” says Padma Likhar, 63, a farmer from Paratwada. “People come for a short visit and end up staying much longer.”

In many villages, the first green harvest is also marked by a custom: some pods must be shared with neighbours.

“When fresh red gram comes first, we always send a bundle next door,” says Sarita Khode, 51, from Wardha district. “That is how the season begins.”

When relatives visit from towns during winter, fresh red gram dishes are often the first meal placed before them.

A crop with many uses

Red gram continues to be useful after harvest. Its value extends well beyond the kitchen. Among livestock-rearing communities, especially Gaolao cattle breeders, the crop remains closely tied to animal care.

“When a cow delivers a calf, we feed her red gram boiled with a little spice over a slow flame,” says Dr Prafulla Kalokar of the Gaolao Breeder Association in Talegaon Raghuji. “It helps her recover strength quickly.”

After harvest, the leaves become fodder. The hard stems are dried and used to build cattle sheds, farm or backyard fencing, fodder storage structures and roof supports that help keep spaces cooler during the summer. Bundled stalks are later used as brooms for cleaning animal shelters.

What happens when seed memory fades

Older farmers say something important is changing. Traditional seed-saving practices are declining as commercial seed use expands. Earlier, farmers selected seed from the strongest plants and preserved it carefully for the next season.

“Seed first came from our own field,” says Chandrashekhar Balsaraf, a farmer in Amravati district. “Now many buy seed without knowing which variety suits our soil and local conditions.”

This shift is happening at a time when the weather itself is becoming less predictable. Farmers report more winter moisture, sudden cold spells and disease affecting pods.

Traditional landraces often carried qualities shaped by local conditions, including drought tolerance, pest resistance and staggered maturity. Farmers say losing those seeds also means losing practical knowledge built over generations.

A seed worth protecting

International Seed Day focuses on biodiversity, seed rights and conservation. In villages across Maharashtra, red gram shows why those debates matter in everyday life.

A seed sown in uncertain rain becomes food before it becomes income. It saves money before harvest. It feeds cattle after feeding people. It helps restore soil while sustaining the household kitchen.

Before it becomes dal in urban markets, red gram has already served many roles in rural Maharashtra, each one tied to the knowledge and care of farming families who understand what a seed can carry.

Aniket Likhar works as Regional Coordinator for Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Views expressed are the authors' own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth