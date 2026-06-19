International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026 puts spotlight on invisible backbone of agriculture

Food sovereignty is emerging as a powerful framework that goes far beyond the contents of a plate. At its core, it is about reclaiming control over what is grown, what is consumed, and how communities sustain their health and ecosystems while placing women farmers at the centre of this transformation. The growing recognition of their role is reflected in the United Nations’ decision to designate 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

Advocates of the movement emphasize that food is not merely a commodity to be bought and sold, but a form of medicine deeply embedded in traditional knowledge systems. For generations, communities have understood the healing properties of food, drawing from ancestral wisdom much of it preserved and practiced by women that is now gaining renewed attention in the face of industrialised food systems.

As conversations around food sovereignty grow, there is an increasing recognition of its broader implications. It is not only about agriculture or nutrition, but also about cultural identity, community resilience, and ecological balance. By reconnecting with traditional practices and local food systems, communities are seeking to restore relationships that have been disrupted over time.

Across rural landscapes, women have long been the backbone of both food systems and climate adaptation, sustaining farms, families, and fragile ecosystems amid growing environmental uncertainty. However, as rainfall patterns become erratic and agricultural cycles increasingly unpredictable, institutional support has failed to keep pace with their evolving realities.

Recent studies highlight that male out migration has significantly increased women’s responsibilities, leaving them to manage farming, household care, and climate-related risks simultaneously, often without adequate access to government schemes or formal support systems. Despite these constraints, women farmers continue to adapt, altering planting cycles, diversifying crops, and strengthening local water management practices. Yet, experts caution that such resilience is being built on largely unpaid and unrecognized labour.

Within this context, food sovereignty is gaining urgency as both a framework and a pathway for change. It calls for communities to reclaim decision-making power over their food systems, shifting control away from centralised markets and corporate structures. Crucially, it recognizes women farmers as key actors in sustaining local food systems, preserving seeds, protecting biodiversity, and ensuring household nutrition.

Despite their central role, women farmers often remain excluded from land ownership, financial resources, and policy decision-making spaces. This exclusion not only limits their potential but also weakens the resilience of entire food systems. Experts and grassroots practitioners argue that meaningful change will require recognising women not just as participants, but as leaders and knowledge holders.

The discourse around food sovereignty is also drawing attention to its deeper social and cultural dimensions. Strengthening local food systems can reinforce community resilience, protect biodiversity, and revive cultural practices tied to food, many of which are led and sustained by women. Increasingly, policymakers and civil society groups are being urged to move beyond food security alone and focus on restoring dignity, agency, and ecological balance.

There is a growing call for policy interventions that go beyond acknowledgment, emphasizing equitable access to resources, targeted institutional support, and the inclusion of women as decision-makers in climate and agricultural planning.

The International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026 is set to mark more than a symbolic milestone; it signals a decisive shift in how food systems are understood and governed. Moving beyond recognition, it calls for structural changes in policies, investments, and social norms through an intersectional lens that acknowledges how gender, caste, class, and ecology shape access to land, resources, and power.

Rooted in feminist political ecology, this shift affirms that control over land, water, seeds, and knowledge is not merely an economic concern, but a question of justice and rights. By centring women farmers as leaders, knowledge holders, and agents of change, it reimagines agri-food systems as spaces of equity, care, and collective responsibility ensuring that the women who feed the world are no longer invisible, but recognized as central to building resilient, ethical, and sustainable futures grounded in gender justice, social justice, and ecological justice.