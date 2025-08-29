Jute, an important pillar of Seemanchal’s economy

Jute is an important crop in Bihar’s Seemanchal region. The plant grows well in the floodplains of the Kosi river across the Purnea, Kisanganj, Araria, Katihar, Madhepura and Supaul districts.
Bihar is one of the largest producers of raw jute in India, along with West Bengal and Northeastern states.
The state has an average area of 0.592 lakh ha. with a production of 8.034 lakh bales, according to the Union government. Bihar’s productivity is 2,442 kg/ha which is below than the national average (2,654 kg/ha).
According to a 2020 paper, Supaul district was the highest producer of jute in Bihar with 50,670 bales.
However, maize and makhana have replaced paddy and jute as cash crops in Seemanchal of late, according to The Hindustan Times, as these crops gave more returns.