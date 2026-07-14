Kharif crop in trouble? Rainfall deficit hits 397 districts as paddy-growing areas along the Ganga face drought-like conditions

Rice sowing under pressure

According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , paddy had been sown on 11.47 million hectares as of July 10, 2026. This is 1.08 million hectares lower than the 12.55 million hectares recorded during the same period last year.

However, the area under paddy remains higher than the normal sowing area of 9.77 million hectares for this point in the season.

The first and second fortnights of July are considered crucial for paddy transplanting. A prolonged rainfall deficit during this period can increase irrigation demand and delay or reduce planting in rainfed areas.

This year, overall kharif sowing is also lagging behind last year. Total kharif sowing had reached 53.12 million hectares by July 10, compared with 63.27 million hectares during the same period last year — a shortfall of 10.14 million hectares.

It was also 1.81 million hectares below the normal sowing area.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar see large deficits

The Gangetic plains are experiencing the greatest impact. In Uttar Pradesh, 31 of the state’s 75 districts are in the deficient rainfall category, while nine are in the large-deficient category.

Several districts along the Ganga have recorded major rainfall gaps. Prayagraj has received 50 per cent less rainfall than normal, Ghazipur 58 per cent, Chandauli 58 per cent, Pratapgarh 42 per cent and Fatehpur 56 per cent.

Bhadohi has recorded an 88 per cent deficit, Jaunpur 75 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 74 per cent and Kaushambi 80 per cent, placing them in the large-deficient category. Western Uttar Pradesh has also seen shortfalls, with Ghaziabad recording a 44 per cent deficit, Amroha 50 per cent, Hapur 20 per cent and Shahjahanpur 24 per cent.

The situation is more severe in Bihar. Of the state’s 38 districts, 29 are in the deficient rainfall category and seven in the large-deficient category. Only two districts have received normal rainfall.

Among Bihar’s major Ganga-side districts, Buxar has recorded 52 per cent less rainfall than normal, Bhojpur 63 per cent, Patna 57 per cent, Nalanda 61 per cent, Begusarai 46 per cent, Khagaria 47 per cent, Munger 54 per cent, Bhagalpur 61 per cent and Katihar 38 per cent. Jehanabad has recorded a 67 per cent deficit.