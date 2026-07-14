Kharif crop in trouble? Rainfall deficit hits 397 districts as paddy-growing areas along the Ganga face drought-like conditions

Below-normal rainfall has been recorded in 397 of India’s 741 districts so far this monsoon, raising concern for paddy-growing areas along the Ganga.
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have reported large rainfall deficits across several districts, affecting rice transplanting and other kharif sowing.
Total kharif sowing stood at 531.25 lakh hectares as of July 10, around 16% lower than the same period last year.
Oilseeds, coarse grains, pulses, cotton and rice have all recorded lower sowing than last year, reflecting the impact of a weak and uneven monsoon.
More than half of India’s districts have received below-normal rainfall so far this monsoon, raising concerns for rice-growing areas along the Ganga and for kharif sowing across several major agricultural states.
Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that, as of July 13, 2026, 397 of India’s 741 districts had recorded below-normal rainfall. This includes 326 districts with deficient rainfall and 71 with large deficiencies.
Only 219 districts recorded normal rainfall, while 97 received above-normal rainfall and 24 recorded excess rainfall. The rainfall gap is particularly sharp across the Gangetic plains, including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, where paddy cultivation depends heavily on timely monsoon rain.
If these areas do not receive good rainfall in the second half of July, it could affect rice cultivation, groundwater levels and overall kharif crop production.
, paddy had been sown on 11.47 million hectares as of July 10, 2026. This is 1.08 million hectares lower than the 12.55 million hectares recorded during the same period last year.
However, the area under paddy remains higher than the normal sowing area of 9.77 million hectares for this point in the season.
The first and second fortnights of July are considered crucial for paddy transplanting. A prolonged rainfall deficit during this period can increase irrigation demand and delay or reduce planting in rainfed areas.
This year, overall kharif sowing is also lagging behind last year. Total kharif sowing had reached 53.12 million hectares by July 10, compared with 63.27 million hectares during the same period last year — a shortfall of 10.14 million hectares.
It was also 1.81 million hectares below the normal sowing area.
The Gangetic plains are experiencing the greatest impact. In Uttar Pradesh, 31 of the state’s 75 districts are in the deficient rainfall category, while nine are in the large-deficient category.
Several districts along the Ganga have recorded major rainfall gaps. Prayagraj has received 50 per cent less rainfall than normal, Ghazipur 58 per cent, Chandauli 58 per cent, Pratapgarh 42 per cent and Fatehpur 56 per cent.
Bhadohi has recorded an 88 per cent deficit, Jaunpur 75 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 74 per cent and Kaushambi 80 per cent, placing them in the large-deficient category. Western Uttar Pradesh has also seen shortfalls, with Ghaziabad recording a 44 per cent deficit, Amroha 50 per cent, Hapur 20 per cent and Shahjahanpur 24 per cent.
The situation is more severe in Bihar. Of the state’s 38 districts, 29 are in the deficient rainfall category and seven in the large-deficient category. Only two districts have received normal rainfall.
Among Bihar’s major Ganga-side districts, Buxar has recorded 52 per cent less rainfall than normal, Bhojpur 63 per cent, Patna 57 per cent, Nalanda 61 per cent, Begusarai 46 per cent, Khagaria 47 per cent, Munger 54 per cent, Bhagalpur 61 per cent and Katihar 38 per cent. Jehanabad has recorded a 67 per cent deficit.
In Jharkhand, the rainfall deficit is most visible in the northern and western parts of the state. Sahibganj has recorded a 99 per cent rainfall deficit, Garhwa 66 per cent, Pakur 65 per cent, Deoghar 62 per cent, Koderma 60 per cent, East Singhbhum 56 per cent, Lohardaga 53 per cent, Godda 51 per cent and Giridih 50 per cent.
Latehar has recorded a 48 per cent deficit, Hazaribagh 45 per cent, Ramgarh 34 per cent and Ranchi 32 per cent. Of Jharkhand’s 24 districts, 18 are in the deficient rainfall category and five are in the large-deficient category. Only one district has recorded normal rainfall.
The rainfall deficit is not limited to the Gangetic plains. In Telangana, 25 of 33 districts have received below-normal rainfall. In Karnataka, 21 of 31 districts are deficient, while Gujarat has 21 of 33 districts below normal.
Maharashtra has 19 of 36 districts with below-normal rainfall, while Assam has 22 of 35 districts in deficit. Punjab has also seen uneven rainfall. Of its 22 districts, 11 are in the deficient category and two are in the large-deficient category, while six have recorded normal rainfall.
Haryana has fared comparatively better. Six of its 22 districts have deficient rainfall, two have large deficiencies, 10 have normal rainfall, three have above-normal rainfall and one has recorded excess rainfall.
In contrast, many districts in Madhya Pradesh have received normal or above-normal rainfall. Most districts in Delhi have also recorded normal or better rainfall.
The data shows that this year’s monsoon has been highly uneven, with some regions receiving normal or excess rain while large parts of the country remain deficient.
The rainfall data indicates that several districts along the Gangetic plains and elsewhere may be experiencing meteorological drought-like conditions.
, an area that receives 26 per cent to 50 per cent less rainfall than normal during a season is considered to be under moderate meteorological drought. A deficit of more than 50 per cent is classified as severe meteorological drought.
However, low rainfall alone does not automatically lead to an official drought declaration. Other factors, including crop condition, soil moisture and water availability, are also assessed before an area is declared drought-hit.
The weak and uneven monsoon has affected sowing across several crop categories.
The agriculture ministry data shows that oilseeds have recorded the largest decline, with sowing down by 3.13 million hectares compared with last year.
Cereals and coarse grains are down by 2.86 million hectares, pulses by 1.72 million hectares, cotton by 1.44 million hectares and rice by 1.08 million hectares.
Among oilseeds, soybean and groundnut sowing has declined. Among pulses, pigeon pea and black gram have been affected. Among coarse grains, bajra and maize have also seen lower sowing.
Sugarcane is an exception, with sowing up by 860,000 hectares compared with last year. Jute and mesta have also recorded a slight increase.