Millet cultivation is thriving in a small Nagaland village, 40 km from Kohima

Mekro further informed that the millets sold at the festival on August 26 were freshly harvested in July. He also noted that there were around 36 groups in the village (individual, family, self-help groups, church and other institutions) cultivating millets.

Celebrating millets

On August 26, 23 different stalls were set up to sell organic produce and wild foraged items which are available in the season or exclusively available only in Kezoma.

A member of the Ravo group said they were around eight families who came together this year to undertake millet cultivation. “Last year, the outcome of the festival was overwhelming. Not a single grain of millet was left and it was a good source to generate income. Therefore, we came together to cultivate it.”

“It is labour-intensive although it is only about three months of work. We toil hard, but there are many benefits in turn to cultivate this crop,” Nozo, a farmer, highlighted.

For instance, millets are fast-growing and the yield is high, and we can undertake double farming on the same jhum field, the farmer added. Jhum is the slash-and-burn mode of cultivation traditionally practiced across Northeast India.

Around Rs 14 lakh was generated at the end of the 1st edition, organisers said. This year, the projection is higher although the exact figure could not be obtained as organisers are preparing their data.