More than weeds: Why herbicide-tolerant mustard doesn’t fit Indian farms

Indian farms are multifunctional landscapes, not just monocultures. Mustard, especially, is overwhelmingly a small-holder crop, often grown as mixed or intercropped systems, alongside chickpea, lentil and other vegetables, rather than as a standalone monoculture. Even in monoculture farms, given that Indian landholdings are limited, these are often interspersed with grazing lands and other forested areas. When mustard is grown as a large monoculture, field bunds routinely carry their own vegetation such as grasses, legume crops, and sometimes trees, which function as biodiversity refugia within the farmed landscape. A herbicide that leaves mustard unharmed may still damage the companion crops and refugia growing in the same field.

There are other ecological concerns too. Off-farm movement of these herbicides through run-off or leaching and contamination of nearby groundwater and aquatic ecosystems is well documented. Its effects on non-target organisms like soil microbes, arthropods and earthworms are comparatively understudied. In a country with known overuse of pesticides and fertilisers above recommended doses, promotion of HT crops compounds the problem. Despite not being approved, HT cotton varieties have found their way to market and farms of central India; free market availability of HT mustard crops will make it more prevalent and increase the use of weedicides.

More than weeds

The framing of non-crop plants as pure adversaries or ‘weeds’ also undermines their role as important sources of nutrition and income for the same smallholder farmers. For example, Bathua (Chenopodium sp) — a common non-crop plant growing naturally in and around mustard fields across central and north India, is widely consumed as a leafy vegetable (as saag) and is an important source of vitamins and iron for these marginalised communities. Celosia sp., a common non-crop found in dryland farms, is a rich source of micronutrients and nutritionally comparable to spinach, which is often promoted as a superfood. Senna tora, another such non-crop plant, not only harbours pollinators and fixes atmospheric nitrogen, thereby enriching the soil, but also provides edible leaves and serves as a traditional ethnomedicinal plant. These non-crops become an important part of the traditional diet, which increases the dietary diversity of indigenous communities where malnourishment is often prevalent. Additionally, many non-crops are medicinal and have been used traditionally by these communities. Even those plants that are deemed weeds by farmers are carefully removed and often used as fodder and thus are especially valuable to smallholder farmers with livestock.

Non-crop plants also provide important forage for pollinators and adults of natural biocontrol agents, thus contributing to enhanced yield among crops. Non-crop flora growing in and around the farms are known to support a diverse array of native pollinators. Mustard itself substantially depends on bees for an optimal seed set. In fact, chemical-driven weed-clearing practice risks thinning out the floral diversity that sustains pollinator populations in and around these farms. Ironically, a variety like DMH-11, which was developed through cross-pollination, also promotes herbicide usage that negatively impacts natural pollinators and their refugia on the farm. Repeated reliance on a single herbicide accelerates the evolution of ‘superweeds’, a phenomenon well documented in glyphosate- and glufosinate-tolerant cropping systems globally. Even developers of the DMH-11 recently acknowledged this problem and cautioned against relying on herbicide tolerance alone. Further, with the toxicity and water contamination concerns associated with sustained, intensified herbicide use, the promised efficiency starts to look considerably less straightforward. Eliminating all non-crop plants wholesale in the name of yield efficiency quietly strips away a layer of food, fodder, nutritional, and ecological security that rarely features in cost-benefit calculations focused solely on oilseed output.

The Indian oilseed sector clearly needs better yields to fulfil the growing domestic demand. But solutions borrowed from the Global North monoculture agriculture system, where large uniform holdings and wage labour scarcity make HT crops genuinely useful, do not automatically translate to Indian conditions. Better agronomic practices to manage weed seed banks, coupled with approaches like the System of Mustard Intensification, are the need of the hour. For instance, studies show that the System of Mustard Intensification has shown substantial yield gains through better agronomy, suggesting that some of India’s oilseed problems may be less about frontiers of biotechnology but more about scaling up practices we already know work. Moreover, India has a diverse array of crops that produce edible oils such as coconut, groundnut, sunflower, sesame, safflower, and niger, which still have potential to fulfil the growing domestic demand for edible oils.

India’s agriculture is not a version of the American Midwest. Its problems and challenges are unique, which also provide unique opportunities. Fragmented landholdings, mixed cropping, local diversity-dependent nutrition, fodder economies, and labour-intensive rural livelihoods are specific to the Indian context, and solutions need to be built with these specifics in mind.