Odisha government issues standard operating procedure to test farm equipment for women farmers

An increasing number of women are now involved in agriculture in India. However, the farm equipment they are expected to use have been designed keeping men’s bodies in mind — their body dimensions, strength and working posture.

But this creates a problem for women who have a different physique.

To ensure that women have the right equipment, the Government of Odisha has put in place a policy that lays down protocols for women-centric ergonomic testing for all machines that are provided through government programs. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was finalised on November 4, 2025, at an expert committee meeting.

According to the Economic Survey of India 2024-25, the share of women farmers in agriculture has increased from 57 per cent in 2017-2018 to 64.4 per cent in 2023-24. This feminisation of agriculture is visible across the globe, especially in countries of Africa and South Asia.

The machines designed for men create a problem for the women who use them. According to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), 56.7 per cent of the women farmers suffer from back pain due to load, 59.4 per cent experience shoulder pain, 69.4 per cent experience leg/foot pain, 51.3 per cent experience headache, 50.8 per cent experience heat stress, and 53.5 per cent experience dehydration due to working in fields. Overall, more than 50 per cent of women farmers have severe musculoskeletal disorders across the body.

To find a solution, the Government of Odisha carried out a pilot study under the Shree Anna Abhiyan (formerly Odisha Millets Mission) in five districts—Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nuapada, and Gajapati. Under this, field trials on machinery and implements related to the millet-based cropping system were tested and prototype machines were developed, refined, and recommended for mass production and distribution by local manufacturers. The machinery tested included weeders, threshers, sprayers, etc. The testing was carried out in fields and along with women farmers.

The SOP has been developed through the integration of field experiences from the pilot and research conducted under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Ergonomics and Safety, in consultation with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, ICAR, testing institutions, and social scientists.

This SOP is a first step. State authorities now plan to use the SOP for testing both existing designs and new ones that are being developed on women. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Government of Odisha has been designated as the nodal agency for further testing.

It is hoped that with women as part of machine design, better designed machinery would be developed. Manufacturers can then be instructed for mass production. This would ensure higher productivity and income for women, along with reduced drudgery and adverse impact on health.