Odisha’s ‘Dongar’ cultivation in danger

In Odisha’s Rayagada district, the Kondh tribal community has traditionally practised cultivation on dongar or upland plots, which are situated on hill slopes. Like the bewar in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, dongar too is a mixed cropping system where multiple crops like millets, pulses and oilseeds are grown together. But due to the spread of monoculture, especially eucalyptus, the age-old dongar practice is now in danger.

A transformation has come about threatening this ancient farming practice, especially in Muniguda, Bissamcuttack and other peripheral blocks of Rayagada. “Outsiders associated with paper mills, especially from the southern states, are encouraging eucalyptus monoculture in the district, and for this purpose, lands are being leased. Though once limited only to the lowlands, eucalyptus has reached the middle level (midlands) as well as the uplands. But its impact is being felt more on uplands. In the uplands, there is uncultivated foods like tubers, which is actually reducing,” said Jagannath Manjhi. Where eucalyptus is grown, birds keep away, he observed.

To preserve the traditional form of dongar cultivation in Rayagada, a district dominated by hills, non-profit Living Farms is working in about 200 villages of the district. The organisation is working with the Talia Kondhs and the Kutia Kondhs to protect as well as revive dongar. “Dongar cultivation is in danger due to the dominance of eucalyptus,” added Manjhi, who works in Rayagada as a field coordinator for the non-profit.

Dominance of monoculture

Eucalyptus takes up to five years to mature. Meanwhile, farmers who give up their lands on lease get a meagre amount in return. It is only Rs 3,000 for an acre. At some places, it is Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000. Their source of food also gets compromised. Eucalyptus grown for supply to paper mills poses a direct threat to the cultivation of millets grown on dongar lands, especially in the midlands. Monoculture is also leading to soil infertility and water shortage. In such a situation, awareness drives are on among the Kondh communities to make them understand that the traditional dongar system is climate resilient and should be retained.

Manjhi conducts awareness drives on a regular basis. The non-profit is making the tribal communities aware about the importance of dongar cultivation which can fight climate change in uncertain times. “However, I cannot reach every village all the time, as monoculture is widespread across the district. Eucalyptus is a threat to the cultivation of traditional crops grown on dongar lands. It is grown only for commercial purposes,” he explained.

A study says that being perennials, plantation crops are affected by climate change than annuals or biennials. As a result, corrective measures for mitigating its negative impacts require long-term approaches and demand entirely different strategies. According to Manjhi’s colleague Bichitra Biswal, the rate at which eucalyptus plantations are replacing the age-old cultivation dongar system, the Kondh community will face food crisis in future. “Plantations are monocultures, and monocultures are not good in view of a changing climate.” Biswal said the focus is on food sovereignty and forest conservation to protect dongar lands.

“Paper mills are behind the promotion of eucalyptus. Farmers in Rayagada are being urged to revive traditional farming on dongar plots. At the same time, they are also reviving seed conservation practice and rejecting chemical use. Elders in the villages are sharing their experiences of traditional farming, which is organic and natural.” Biswal recalled that at one point of time, seed and labour exchange practices were close to the tribal way of life. It is time to revive them.

Millets in danger

The International Year of Millets was observed in 2023 to champion millets, which are climate-resilient ancient grains. However, as a result of monoculture, millets once cultivated in the mid lands and uplands, are being replaced by not only eucalyptus but also BT cotton. Biswal explained that most land plots are usually with non-tribals. Traditionally, tribal farmers took these lands on lease and practised dongar cultivation. But now, many landowners are giving these lands to the paper mills instead of the tribal farmers. In some cases, tribal farmers have also leased their own lands for eucalyptus.