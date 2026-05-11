Organic farming is not just about changing agricultural practices, but also about building a healthier future. Transition gap remains the biggest barrier in this journey

Organic agriculture in India has expanded steadily over the past decade, making the country a global leader in terms of area under organic cultivation and the number of farmers practising it. However, the challenge in the process of converting the conventional farm to a certified organic farm still exists. This is known as the “transition gap”, where the farmland has to be rejuvenated completely, making the land free of chemicals, and the farmers have to bear the economic loss during the period.
In the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, we can notice a large number of farmers switching from conventional to organic farming. A stop on the application of fertilisers and pesticides on the farm field marks the beginning of the transition period, which lasts for 3-5 years. As the soil needs time to recover, farmers notice a drop in the yield of crops by 20-30 per cent, and such crops are unfit to be sold as certified organic, which impacts the income of the farmers. Ultimately, farmers face financial pressure and might consider switching back to conventional farming.
At this juncture, the transition gap is not just an economic issue but also has direct implications on health and sustainability. Organic farming helps the soil restore and enhance its health through natural processes and helps in producing nutritious food, leading to quality produce made available to consumers. The success of Sikkim as India’s first fully organic state could act as a guiding path to the rest of the nation.
In the initial phase, the government of Sikkim banned chemical fertilisers and pesticides, then cancelled subsidies on synthetic inputs, and started promoting natural farming methods, enriched the soil biodiversity and health. Limited market access and high certification costs constrained farmers’ ability to fully realise the economic benefits of organic farming.
A few other problems that are hindering the growth of organic agriculture in India include a lack of availability of organic inputs such as bio-fertilisers, natural pesticides, vermicompost, cowdung etc. To solve the issue, the Government of India has launched bio-input resource centres which produce, sell and distribute the inputs such as jeevamruta, beejaamruta and bio-pesticides. Other initiatives, such as Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and Direct Benefit Transfer, support farmers in the transition process.
However, these supports are often insufficient to fully compensate for income losses. As a result, many farmers experience a liquidity crunch and may revert to chemical farming, which affects long-term sustainability and health goals.
Another issue that widens the gap between the producers and consumers of organic products is the higher certification costs, and limited awareness about certification to both producers and consumers. For exporting organic produce, APEDA has introduced the TraceNet 2.0 which helps the farmers in every step of certification and eases the process.
On the other hand, a study shows that only around 60-65 per cent of the consumers can recognise genuine organic certification labels. It leads to the problem of developing consumer trust and awareness.
The integration of organic agriculture into urban planning and development through the means of terrace gardening and kitchen farming will increase the availability of healthy, fresh food to consumers, thereby raising awareness on healthy and sustainable living.
To address these challenges, a combination of solutions is required. Technology can support organic farming through tools such as soil monitoring systems, AI-based sensory tools making it more efficient and productive. At the same time, policies must focus on reducing certification costs, improving market access, and providing better financial support during the transition period.
Ultimately, organic farming is not just about changing agricultural practices—it is about building a healthier future. The transition gap remains the biggest barrier in this journey, but it is also the most important phase that determines success. With stronger policy support, better awareness, improved access to inputs, and technological integration, this gap can be reduced. Only then can organic farming truly contribute to a healthier population and a more sustainable environment. India’s organic future will depend not only on how many farmers begin this transition, but on how many can sustain it.
Putturu Hemanya Reddy is a student at the Department of Economics, Christ University, Bengaluru
Kshama A V is Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics, Christ University, Bengaluru
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth