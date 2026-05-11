Organic farming is not just about changing agricultural practices, but also about building a healthier future. Transition gap remains the biggest barrier in this journey

Organic agriculture in India has expanded steadily over the past decade, making the country a global leader in terms of area under organic cultivation and the number of farmers practising it. However, the challenge in the process of converting the conventional farm to a certified organic farm still exists. This is known as the “transition gap”, where the farmland has to be rejuvenated completely, making the land free of chemicals, and the farmers have to bear the economic loss during the period.

In the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, we can notice a large number of farmers switching from conventional to organic farming. A stop on the application of fertilisers and pesticides on the farm field marks the beginning of the transition period, which lasts for 3-5 years. As the soil needs time to recover, farmers notice a drop in the yield of crops by 20-30 per cent, and such crops are unfit to be sold as certified organic, which impacts the income of the farmers. Ultimately, farmers face financial pressure and might consider switching back to conventional farming.

At this juncture, the transition gap is not just an economic issue but also has direct implications on health and sustainability. Organic farming helps the soil restore and enhance its health through natural processes and helps in producing nutritious food, leading to quality produce made available to consumers. The success of Sikkim as India’s first fully organic state could act as a guiding path to the rest of the nation.