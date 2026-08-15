Our plate in the courtroom

For decades, India has celebrated the Green Revolution as a historic triumph that transformed the country from a food-deficient nation into a food-secure one. But has this very revolution gradually begun poisoning our veins? In the relentless pursuit of higher yields and greater profits, have we compromised our humanity? Are governments and corporations sacrificing the health of future generations in the name of development and economic growth?

These are some of the difficult questions that The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, directed by D K Chetan, attempts to answer.

The film follows the journey of retired Army officer Major Yogesh Patil (Shreyas Talpade), whose seemingly happy life is shattered when his seven-year-old daughter Pari (Trisha Sharda) is diagnosed with blood cancer. Despite exhausting every emotional and financial resource to save her, Pari succumbs to the disease. Instead of surrendering to grief, Yogesh embarks on a relentless quest to uncover the truth behind her illness.

His investigation, supported by medical research and scientific evidence, leads him to a horrifying conclusion: his daughter’s death was not simply the result of an unfortunate disease but of the indiscriminate use of toxic pesticides and adulterated food that have silently infiltrated everyday life.

When corrupt officials and the police refuse even to register his complaint, Yogesh turns to the courts. Alongside young lawyer Archana Patil (Kajal Aggarwal), he launches a legal battle against multinational agrochemical corporations, an indifferent bureaucracy, and an agricultural system dependent on excessive chemical pesticides.

The bitter wounds of history

One of the film’s greatest strengths is that it does not confine itself to fictional storytelling. Instead, it draws heavily from two real-life environmental and public health tragedies from opposite corners of India—Punjab and Kerala.

The film revisits Punjab’s Green Revolution of the 1960s, which rescued India from chronic food shortages and earned the state the title of the country’s breadbasket. However, it also exposes the devastating environmental cost hidden behind that success. In the race for higher productivity and greater profits, fertile agricultural land became saturated with chemical fertilizers and highly toxic pesticides.

Among the film’s most poignant sequences is the depiction of the infamous “Cancer Train” that travels daily from Bathinda to Bikaner, carrying hundreds of cancer patients seeking treatment. It serves as a powerful reminder that the very soil which once nourished the nation is now poisoning its own people.

The film also examines the Endosulfan tragedy in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. For decades, toxic Endosulfan was aerially sprayed over cashew plantations with official sanction, resulting in widespread birth defects, neurological disorders, cancers, and genetic abnormalities that affected generations of residents.

These scenes stand as painful testimony to how commercial interests sacrificed both human lives and an entire ecosystem.

When greed devours human values

Perhaps the film’s most compelling message is its portrayal of how unchecked greed gradually destroys morality, ethics, and compassion.