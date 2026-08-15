Our plate in the courtroom
The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress blends courtroom drama with real environmental tragedies to question the legacy of India’s Green Revolution.
Following Major Yogesh Patil’s quest for justice after his daughter’s death from cancer, the film exposes how toxic pesticides, corporate greed and regulatory failure contaminate food, devastate communities and challenge the very idea of food security and development.
For decades, India has celebrated the Green Revolution as a historic triumph that transformed the country from a food-deficient nation into a food-secure one. But has this very revolution gradually begun poisoning our veins? In the relentless pursuit of higher yields and greater profits, have we compromised our humanity? Are governments and corporations sacrificing the health of future generations in the name of development and economic growth?
These are some of the difficult questions that The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress, directed by D K Chetan, attempts to answer.
The film follows the journey of retired Army officer Major Yogesh Patil (Shreyas Talpade), whose seemingly happy life is shattered when his seven-year-old daughter Pari (Trisha Sharda) is diagnosed with blood cancer. Despite exhausting every emotional and financial resource to save her, Pari succumbs to the disease. Instead of surrendering to grief, Yogesh embarks on a relentless quest to uncover the truth behind her illness.
His investigation, supported by medical research and scientific evidence, leads him to a horrifying conclusion: his daughter’s death was not simply the result of an unfortunate disease but of the indiscriminate use of toxic pesticides and adulterated food that have silently infiltrated everyday life.
When corrupt officials and the police refuse even to register his complaint, Yogesh turns to the courts. Alongside young lawyer Archana Patil (Kajal Aggarwal), he launches a legal battle against multinational agrochemical corporations, an indifferent bureaucracy, and an agricultural system dependent on excessive chemical pesticides.
The bitter wounds of history
One of the film’s greatest strengths is that it does not confine itself to fictional storytelling. Instead, it draws heavily from two real-life environmental and public health tragedies from opposite corners of India—Punjab and Kerala.
The film revisits Punjab’s Green Revolution of the 1960s, which rescued India from chronic food shortages and earned the state the title of the country’s breadbasket. However, it also exposes the devastating environmental cost hidden behind that success. In the race for higher productivity and greater profits, fertile agricultural land became saturated with chemical fertilizers and highly toxic pesticides.
Among the film’s most poignant sequences is the depiction of the infamous “Cancer Train” that travels daily from Bathinda to Bikaner, carrying hundreds of cancer patients seeking treatment. It serves as a powerful reminder that the very soil which once nourished the nation is now poisoning its own people.
The film also examines the Endosulfan tragedy in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. For decades, toxic Endosulfan was aerially sprayed over cashew plantations with official sanction, resulting in widespread birth defects, neurological disorders, cancers, and genetic abnormalities that affected generations of residents.
These scenes stand as painful testimony to how commercial interests sacrificed both human lives and an entire ecosystem.
When greed devours human values
Perhaps the film’s most compelling message is its portrayal of how unchecked greed gradually destroys morality, ethics, and compassion.
It suggests that agrochemical cartels and multinational corporations have long been aware of the carcinogenic nature of many of their products. Yet, driven by billions of dollars in profits and market dominance, they allegedly manipulate laboratory reports, silence scientists, and place public health below corporate earnings.
In this world, human life becomes cheaper than corporate profit margins.
The film also raises uncomfortable questions about India’s regulatory institutions and governmental machinery. It portrays a system where laws intended to protect public health often collapse under political influence and corruption, allowing hazardous chemicals to remain in circulation despite known risks.
Equally significant is the film’s sensitive portrayal of farmers. While society reveres them as providers of food, economic pressures and the demand for higher productivity often leave them with little choice but to rely heavily on chemical pesticides. When those responsible for feeding society are compelled to poison the very food they produce, the tragedy extends far beyond agriculture—it reflects a profound moral crisis.
Performances, dialogues, and direction
Shreyas Talpade delivers one of the strongest performances of his career as Yogesh Patil. His portrayal of a grieving father transformed into a determined crusader for justice is deeply moving. His emotional breakdowns and courtroom confrontations leave a lasting impact.
Kajal Aggarwal, as Advocate Archana Patil, brings dignity and restraint to her role, adding gravitas to the courtroom proceedings. Child actor Trisha Sharda is remarkably convincing as Pari, whose innocence makes the hospital scenes especially heartbreaking. Murali Sharma and Manish Wadhwa also deliver commendable performances.
The film’s dialogues are measured, impactful, and emotionally resonant. One of the most memorable moments comes during the climactic courtroom sequence, when Yogesh confronts the opposing counsel: “Counsel, have you ever poisoned your own mother? Then think about how much poison we feed Mother Earth every single day.” Another thought-provoking line asks: “When India was facing famine, the Green Revolution was a necessity. But now, with so many advanced agricultural technologies available, is it still justified to continue relying on deadly chemicals?” Perhaps the most haunting dialogue in the film declares: “When you sow poison, cancer is bound to grow.”
Director D K Chetan and writer Sagar B Shinde deserve credit for tackling an issue of immense social relevance. Although the screenplay occasionally slips into excessive melodrama and the second half feels somewhat overstretched, the importance of the subject keeps the audience engaged throughout.
The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress succeeds not because it provides all the answers, but because it forces viewers to confront questions that rarely find space in mainstream cinema. By weaving together personal tragedy with real environmental and public health crises, the film shifts the conversation from individual illness to systemic failure. Whether one agrees with every argument it advances or not, its central message is difficult to dismiss: food security cannot be measured by production alone. It must also be judged by the safety of the food we eat, the health of farming communities, the resilience of ecosystems and the accountability of institutions entrusted with protecting them. In that sense, The India Story is less a courtroom drama than an invitation to rethink the environmental costs of India’s agricultural model.
This review was originally published in the August 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth