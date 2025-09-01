Paddy overload

Over the past decade, farmer G Ravinder Reddy has noticed an agricultural shift in his village, Choppadanti. Acreage of paddy in the village in Telangana’s Karimnagar district has increased in both kharif (or vanakalam) and rabi (yasangi) seasons.

“Irrigation has shifted, as paddy fields need to be flooded, not watered periodically like maize,” says Ravinder Reddy, who grew cotton, maize and paddy earlier, but now only grows paddy. The village has also gained a floating population of farm workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra during sowing and harvest.

Such a scenario may be visible across Telangana, particularly after the state government’s decision to give farmers a bonus of R500 per quintal (100 kg) above minimum support price (MSP) on procurement of fine-grained paddy, which has been less cultivated in the state.

This bonus is part of the Congress government’s promises during the 2023 state assembly elections. Its manifesto only mentioned “paddy crops”. After coming to power, the government specified the bonus for 33 fine paddy varieties. A July 2024 release by the government classifies fine paddy as that with a kernel strength of less than 6 mm, kernel length-breadth ratio of over 2.5 and moisture content of 17 per cent. BPT 5204 (Samba Mahsuri), RNR 15048 (Telangana Sona) and HMT Sona are some of the fine varieties grown in Telangana.

However, the bonus raises concerns on incentivisation of paddy production. Already in Telangana, paddy acreage is rising in absolute terms and as share of the total cropped area, during both seasons (see ‘A definite rise’). In 2024-25, the state saw record paddy production of 15.35 million tonnes during kharif and 12.75 million tonnes during rabi seasons, according to irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

At the same time, area under other crops is falling. The Reserve Bank of India in a December 2024 report says be-tween 2013-14 and 2023-24, Telangana’s cropped area under fruits fell from 300,000 hectares (ha) to 160,000 ha, vegetables from 220,000 ha to less than 50,000 ha and sugarcane from 39,000 ha to 27,000 ha. Area under oilseeds halved, while coarse cereals and pulses also saw marginal declines. Only cotton recorded a slight rise from 170,000 ha to 180,000 ha.