Pulse power

India, however, has not fully exploited this potential. Data with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based business information company, show that legumes occupy only 21 per cent of the cropped area, with yield rising from 12 million tonnes in 1966-67 to just over 52 million tonnes in 2024-25; pulses account for about half this volume. By contrast, cereals dominate nearly half the cropped area and have seen a sharper rise in yield—from less than 66 million tonnes to 330 million tonnes over the same period.

This imbalance reflects a long-standing policy bias dating back to the Green Revolution, when rice and wheat drove advances in technology and finance, including irrigation, improved seeds, fertiliser subsidies and minimum support prices. Markets, too, have favoured cereals, while legumes have suffered from weak procurement and poor logistics. The result is...